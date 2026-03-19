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Five men killed in horrific head-on collision near Akasia

Five men were killed when a Suzuki Ertiga and a truck collided head-on on the R566 near Akasia late on Wednesday night.

12 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Five men killed in horrific head-on collision near Akasia
Five men were killed in a horrific head-on collision near Akasia. Photos: GoogleMaps/Facebook

Five men died in a horrific head-on collision on the R566 near Akasia late on Wednesday night when a truck reportedly veered into the opposite lane and crashed into the Suzuki Ertiga they were travelling in.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said the accident happened at approximately 22:30 on the R566 (Old Brits Road), just after Vibro Bricks, at Rama City, Akasia, Gauteng Province.

“It is alleged that the MAN Truck was travelling west on the R566 when it collided with a big rock on the roadway, causing the driver to lose control and veer into the opposite travel lane, where it crashed head-on into the Suzuki Ertiga.”

All five occupants of the Suzuki Ertiga were declared deceased on the scene.

The RTMC furthermore added that this area is allegedly notorious for rock placement on the roadway.

Also read: Mayor visits the bereaved family of murdered Ditebogo (5)

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12 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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