Report illegal posters and advertising boards in Pretoria North

Ward 2 councillor Quentin Meyer is calling on residents to take action against the growing number of illegal advertising boards and posters being placed across the area.

According to Meyer, the problem has become increasingly visible along busy roads and intersections in the community. These include Gerrit Maritz Road, President Steyn and Rachel de Beer streets, and Daan de Wet Nel Drive, where unauthorised signs are frequently attached to streetpoles, traffic lights and streetname posts.

Meyer said these illegal boards not only make the neighbourhood look untidy, but also pose a risk to motorists.

“Many residents will notice these boards on the main roads and intersections. These illegal boards are also obstructing traffic and creating a real problem in our area. They are putting them up everywhere,” said Meyer.

The councillor explained that he has already begun removing some of the illegal signage himself after receiving approval from the municipality to do so.

“I have been approved by the metro to remove illegal boards, and that is what I am doing. I am removing them where I see them because they are cluttering our streets and affecting the appearance of the community,” he said.

Meyer is now encouraging residents to assist by also becoming authorised to remove illegal advertising boards.

He explained that residents who want to help can apply through the metro’s Outdoor Advertising Department to receive permission.

“I just need your ID and you need to complete a form for me, and then we can stand together and remove these illegal advertising boards,” said Meyer.

While he encouraged residents to help tackle illegal signage, Meyer cautioned that people must not remove advertisements that have been legally approved by the municipality.

According to the Tshwane metro, any sign that is erected, distributed or displayed on metro-owned property without the permission of the metro or in contravention of the Outdoor Advertising By-law may, without notice, be removed and destroyed by the metro.

Any illegal advertising can be reported to outdooradvertisingcomplaints@tshwane.gov.za and should include the location, description, and pictures if possible.

He explained that authorised outdoor advertising boards usually display an official approval marking from the municipality.

“If you look carefully at some of the posters, you will see a small yellow or green Tshwane logo in the corner. That shows that the board was approved through the Outdoor Advertising Department,” he said.

According to Meyer, businesses and organisations that want to advertise legally in public spaces must first apply for permission and pay the necessary fees through the metro’s Outdoor Advertising unit.

“They need to apply through outdoor marketing and pay the required fees if they want to advertise on our roads. That is the legal way to do it,” explained Meyer.

The councillor said following the correct process ensures that signage is placed in approved areas and does not interfere with road safety or the overall appearance of the neighbourhood.

He further urged residents not to interfere with legal advertising boards and instead focus on reporting or removing those that are unlawfully installed.

“I want to ask residents not to intervene with legal boards. Please use the correct channels and follow the right procedures,” he said.

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