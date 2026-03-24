Road reserve rules tightened with new by-law

The Tshwane metro has gazetted a new by-law that tightens control over work conducted in public road reserves, introducing stricter approval processes and quality standards to protect infrastructure and reduce service-delivery disruptions.

The Work in the Public Road Reserve By-law was published in the Provincial Gazette on February 11, marking a significant step by the metro to regulate activities such as excavations, installations, and traffic accommodation within road reserves.

MMC for Roads and Transport, Tlangi Mogale, said the by-law requires any individual, contractor, or entity to obtain a wayleave approval before undertaking work in a road reserve.

“It also places increased emphasis on professional accountability, requiring that work be carried out according to prescribed engineering and safety standards,” said Mogale.

She said the move comes amid growing concerns over damage caused by unco-ordinated or substandard work, which often leads to deteriorating road conditions, safety risks and costly repairs.

As part of broader efforts to strengthen infrastructure management, Mogale has also welcomed the approval of a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the metro and the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport.

“This landmark agreement establishes a single, co-ordinated intergovernmental framework to strengthen collaboration between the city and the province,” she said.

According to Mogale, the MoU will replace fragmented service-level arrangements with a consolidated governance structure aimed at improving efficiency, accountability and service delivery outcomes.

Key areas of co-operation include traffic signal management, road maintenance, smart mobility initiatives, streetlighting and general urban management along provincial road networks within Tshwane.

“As a department, we would like to emphasise that the agreement is grounded in the principles of co-operative governance, clear delineation of roles and responsibilities, financial accountability, and a shared commitment to public safety and service continuity,” Mogale said.

She added that the agreement would ensure the city is better positioned to deliver reliable, safe and efficient transport infrastructure for residents.

The introduction of the by-law and the new partnership agreement signals a more co-ordinated and regulated approach to managing Tshwane’s road network, particularly as the metro continues to invest in infrastructure upgrades and maintenance.

Mogale believe the stricter controls will not only safeguard public assets but also minimise disruptions caused by poorly executed work, ultimately improving road safety and service delivery for communities across the metro.

This follows several complaints from residents and ward councillors about excavations left open for months without being backfilled.

Ward 83 councillor Andrew Lesch said he is currently dealing with multiple unfilled excavations across the area.

“There is an excavation at 245 Saffron Street in Newlands that has become extremely dangerous. It is located on a sharp bend,” he said.

According to Lesch, several similar cases throughout the ward remain unattended.

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