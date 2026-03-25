Best of Pretoria 2026: Still time to nominate your favourites

The clock is ticking! If you haven’t yet made your nominations in the 2026 Best of Pretoria Readers’ Choice Awards, now is the time to act.

Nominations close on April 6, and you won’t want to miss this chance to celebrate the places and people that make Pretoria extraordinary.

This is your opportunity to nominate across over 200 categories – from the neighbourhood restaurant you can’t live without to the community service that’s truly made a difference. Whether it’s Best Animal Shelter, Best Health & Specialised Care Facility, Best Special Needs School, or countless others, your voice matters. Can’t find your category? Simply email bennittb@rekord.co.za or bestof@rekord.co.za and suggest it. Category suggestions will be taken into consideration to be added in 2027.

Don’t let this moment pass you by. Last year’s nominees are already listed, making it even easier to nominate your favourites. Head to bestofsouthafrica.co.za/pretoria and click ‘Nominate Now’. It’s that simple – just enter your picks in the relevant fields or select from the drop-down list.

Remember, this is the nomination phase only (one nomination per favourite), with voting coming later in the year. A sub-category needs at least two nominees to make it to the voting stage, so every single nomination counts.

The deadline is April 6 – don’t wait! Help us build the definitive list of Pretoria’s best and ensure the businesses and institutions you love get the recognition they deserve. Nominate now before it’s too late!