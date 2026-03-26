Centurion animal sanctuary continues to offer hope to Pretoria’s most vulnerable decades on

Since its humble beginnings, Pretoria Dog Rescue in Centurion has grown into a thriving sanctuary that serves as a lifeline for neglected, abused, and stray dogs across Pretoria.

What began as individual rescue efforts in 2012, driven by the urgent need to care for vulnerable dogs, was formally established as a non-profit company in November 2015.

CEO Celia van Zyl recalled those early days with pride, explaining how the shelter started in rented kennels about 70km from Centurion, caring for only a handful of dogs.

“Over time, the number of rescued dogs grew. Committed volunteers became founders and directors, and the facility expanded to 40 kennels, housing around 60 dogs at the shelter, with several more in foster care,” she said.

She stated that the organisation recently changed its name to Pretoria Dog Rescue and Rehabilitation Sanctuary, reflecting its dual focus on rescue and rehabilitation.

Van Zyl highlighted the dedication of the team, including the voluntary expertise of a qualified animal behaviourist who works closely with the dogs, as well as the commitment of staff and volunteers who ensure the animals receive the care they need.

A typical day at the sanctuary revolves around the well-being of the dogs.

She explained that some dogs are older or require medication, while others are in rehabilitation and need stimulation and socialisation.

“Some of our dogs follow special diets, and all are fed and have their bowls cleaned and their kennels maintained at least twice a day. Walks and playtime in the different camps give the dogs a chance to exercise and enjoy themselves, and in the afternoons, each dog receives a treat while their blankets are prepared for the night,” she said.

Reflecting on the highlights of 2025, Van Zyl expressed gratitude for the relationships built with individuals, schools, organisations, and businesses that supported the shelter through donations and acts of goodwill.

“This included painting our fences, installing a security system or even inviting our dogs to a party for an underprivileged community,” she added.

Financial support from the community also allowed the organisation to bring joy to its residents, such as providing a home-cooked Christmas meal for all the dogs.

Van Zyl shared some of the most memorable rescues and adoptions, including Milo, a fox terrier abandoned by his family, who spent three harrowing days searching for them while covered in cactus thorns and terrified.

Another rescue, Lily, was discovered in a veld with severe burns. After two months of treatment and rehabilitation, she was adopted and found a new home.

The sanctuary has also provided care for three other dogs, who each required extensive veterinary treatment.

Despite its achievements, the organisation continues to face significant challenges.

Van Zyl pointed to insufficient kennel space, limited funds for veterinary care, and ongoing food shortages as critical issues.

She explained that heartbreaking decisions sometimes have to be made when dogs in desperate need cannot be accommodated.

Looking ahead to 2026, the sanctuary’s priorities include expanding and improving its facilities, raising funds through kennel sponsorships and events, and increasing awareness of the organisation to help every dog find a loving home.

Planned improvements include constructing additional kennels and camps, converting a carport into a storage area for food and blankets, and upgrading fences.

“Donations of building materials would be a valuable contribution to these efforts,” said Van Zyl.

She stated that monetary support to cover vet bills and donations of dog food remain the sanctuary’s most pressing needs, with about 200kg of food required each week.

She encouraged the Centurion community to get involved by volunteering, sponsoring kennels or individual dogs, participating in the foster programme, or simply spreading the word about the sanctuary’s work.

“Even small acts of kindness can make a significant difference. I would like to urge people to practise responsible pet ownership, which includes sterilisation, vaccination, microchipping, and providing a safe, lifelong home for pets,” she added.



Did you know: nominations for the Best of Pretoria 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards are currently open and we have recently added new categories to our list of possible nominations. Why not show your support for Pretoria Dog Rescue and Rehabilitation Sanctuary by nominating them for Best of Pretoria in the Best Animal Shelter category. Simply visit: bestofsouthafrica.co.za/pretoria to nominate them and show your love!

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