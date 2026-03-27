Moya removes Morodi after commission testimony

The metro’s mayoral committee leadership was reshuffled on March 27 after Tshwane mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, removed former MMC for Corporate and Shared Services, Kholofelo Morodi, from her portfolio following testimony presented before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Moya said she had considered the evidence placed before the commission together with Morodi’s written representations after her week of special leave before deciding to act in terms of her executive authority.

She explained that Morodi had been afforded an opportunity to respond formally to the allegations and concerns raised during proceedings.

“Following a formal process in which councillor Morodi provided written representations in respect of the issues raised before the commission, I have carefully considered her response together with the information available to me, including relevant communication records submitted to the commission.”

After reviewing the material, Moya said she was not convinced that the concerns raised about Morodi’s behaviour had been sufficiently addressed.

Moya pointed out what she described as a pattern of conduct over an extended period that raised questions about governance standards and the handling of sensitive information.

“The material before me reflects a pattern of engagement and conduct over an extended period, including an inappropriate relationship between Morodi and Sergeant Fannie Nkosi. [This] raises serious concerns regarding the handling of information and adherence to the standards expected of members of the executive.”

Moya further indicated that some of the interactions highlighted in the commission involved the use of informal channels for matters that should have been handled through official processes.

The decision to remove Morodi from the mayoral committee was taken in terms of Section 60 of the Local Government: Municipal Structures Act, which empowers a mayor to appoint and dismiss members of the mayoral committee.

She stressed that the move should not be interpreted as a finding of guilt or a disciplinary sanction, but rather as a precautionary step aimed at protecting the credibility of the metro’s executive leadership while external processes continue.

“This decision… is a measure taken to safeguard the integrity of the institution and to ensure that all processes, including those arising from the commission, proceed in a manner that is fair, lawful, and free from interference,” she said.

Moya said the mayoral committee must always maintain public trust and adhere to the highest ethical standards.

To ensure continuity in the administration of the Corporate and Shared Services portfolio, Moya confirmed that MMC of Community Safety Hannes Coetzee would continue to serve in an acting capacity until a permanent replacement is appointed.

The mayor reiterated her broader commitment to clean governance and due process, adding that her office would continue to act in a manner that protects both institutional integrity and the rights of those involved in ongoing investigations.

Kholofelo Morodi said that “members of the mayoral committee serve at the pleasure of the executive mayor. This follows from section 60 of the Local Government: Municipal Structures Act, which grants the Executive Mayor the authority to appoint members and determine their continued participation in carrying out their responsibilities and I accept this fact.”

Hannes Coetzee. Foto: Elize Parker



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