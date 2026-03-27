Murder probe after man (62) found dead in Kameelfontein home

Police have launched an investigation into a murder and house robbery following the discovery of a 62-year-old man’s body at a property in Kameelfontein on Thursday afternoon.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, officers from Kameeldrift SAPS responded to a complaint at Plot 71 at about 16:00 on March 26.

Van Dyk said upon arrival, they found the victim, a man, lying on the floor inside the house with blood beneath his body.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased had sustained a wound to the abdomen, a bruise to the eye, and scratches on his hands, suggesting a possible struggle before his death.

He was last seen alive earlier that morning around 05:30.

The grim discovery was made by a neighbour who lives on the same property.

“The neighbour reportedly returned home from work and noticed that the door to the victim’s house was open.

“Upon entering to investigate, he found the man lying motionless on the floor and immediately alerted authorities,” said Van Dyk.

Van Dyk confirmed that several items were allegedly stolen during the incident, including a 7.65 handgun, a weed eater, and a cellphone, pointing to a possible house robbery that escalated to murder.

He said Crime Scene Management experts were called to the scene to process evidence and assist investigators in piecing together the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Van Dyk urged members of the public to assist with information.

“We appeal to anyone who may have information that could assist in the investigation to come forward. Even the smallest detail could help us bring those responsible to justice,” he said.

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