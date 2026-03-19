Three suspects shot and injured in Brooklyn Mall armed robbery

Three suspects were shot and injured during a dramatic armed robbery at a jewellery store inside the Brooklyn Mall in Pretoria on Wednesday morning, where a security officer was also wounded before police arrested five suspects.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed that five suspects were arrested, not six as initially reported, based on information received from the scene.

“At approximately 09:50, five suspects targeted a jewellery store in a local shopping mall. One suspect posed as a customer before forcibly gaining entry.

“While one suspect damaged display cases, accomplices removed jewellery from the premises. The suspects then hijacked a vehicle to flee the scene.”

Sibeko said a coordinated response by the SAPS Tshwane District Stabilisation Team, in collaboration with private security personnel, led to a pursuit and the suspects being intercepted and arrested in Pretoria Central CBD.

“A shootout between the team and the suspect ensued, and a security officer sustained gunshot injuries. He is receiving medical attention.”

It is believed the security officer was shot in the shoulder.

He said the five suspects, aged between 32 and 38, were arrested.

“Three of the suspects also sustained injuries and were transported to a medical facility under police guard.”

Police recovered the hijacked vehicle, a firearm with ammunition, and the stolen jewellery.

“SAPS commends the collaboration and swift response by all law enforcement and private security personnel involved, which resulted in the rapid apprehension of the suspects and recovery of stolen property. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.”

Meanwhile the Brooklyn Mall said in a statement on their Facebook Page that normal operations have resumed at the mall.

“The response operation has concluded, and the matter is currently under investigation by the SAPS. Normal operations have resumed at the mall, and the safety and security of our shoppers, tenants and staff remain our highest priority.”

It furthermore said during the incident, shots were fired, however, no members of the public were injured at the mall.

“Mall security protocols were activated, with armed response and the South African Police Service (SAPS) responding to the scene. Five suspects have been apprehended at a nearby shopping centre driving a hijacked vehicle. During this operation, a CSI Armed Response member was injured and is reported to be in a stable condition in hospital.

“Brooklyn Mall management thanks SAPS and the private security teams for their swift and coordinated response and wishes the injured response member well in his recovery.”

Also read: WATCH: Security officer shot and airlifted after armed robbery at Brooklyn Mall

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram