Local newsNews

Here is the official petrol price for April – Brace yourself

Brace yourself: The official April fuel price adjustments bring significant increases for petrol and diesel.

2 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Here is the official petrol price for April - Brace yourself
Here is the confirmed fuel price for April. Photo: Stock

The official fuel price for April has just been confirmed by the Department of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

It has published the official fuel price adjustments that will take effect on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

Fuel prices will increase by R3.06 per litre, while diesel will see increases of R7.37 and R7.51 per litre.

Here are the confirmed fuel prices:

  • Petrol 93 increased by R3.06 per litre
  • Petrol 95 increase of R3.06 per litre
  • Diesel 0.05% (wholesale) increase of R7.37 per litre
  • Diesel 0.005% (wholesale) increase of R7.51 per litre
  • Illuminating Paraffin (Wholesale) increase of R15.60 per litre
  • LPGAS (Gauteng) increase of R1.08 per kg

ALSO READ: Warning: Spiking hotspots now on main routes

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
2 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Rekord in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button