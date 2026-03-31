Here is the official petrol price for April – Brace yourself

The official fuel price for April has just been confirmed by the Department of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

It has published the official fuel price adjustments that will take effect on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

Fuel prices will increase by R3.06 per litre, while diesel will see increases of R7.37 and R7.51 per litre.

Here are the confirmed fuel prices:

Petrol 93 increased by R3.06 per litre

Petrol 95 increase of R3.06 per litre

Diesel 0.05% (wholesale) increase of R7.37 per litre

Diesel 0.005% (wholesale) increase of R7.51 per litre

Illuminating Paraffin (Wholesale) increase of R15.60 per litre

LPGAS (Gauteng) increase of R1.08 per kg

ALSO READ: Warning: Spiking hotspots now on main routes

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram