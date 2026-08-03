Local newsNews

Here are the official fuel price changes taking effect this Wednesday

Good news for petrol drivers, but diesel users will be paying more from Wednesday as the latest official fuel price changes come into effect.

2 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 2 minutes read
Here are the official fuel price changes taking effect this Wednesday
Petrol prices are dropping by 52 cents per litre from Wednesday, while diesel users will face increases of more than R1.20 per litre. Here's what the latest fuel price adjustments mean for motorists. Photo: Stock

Motorists will pay less for petrol from Wednesday, August 5, but diesel users are set to face a significant increase following the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources’ announcement of the official fuel price adjustments for August 2026.

The latest adjustments, which take effect from Wednesday, August 5, will see both petrol grades decrease by 52 cents per litre, while diesel prices increase by up to R1.38 per litre.

The official adjustments are:

  • Petrol 93 (ULP & LRP): 52c/l decrease
  • Petrol 95 (ULP & LRP): 52c/l decrease
  • Diesel (0.05% sulphur): 138.44c/l increase
  • Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 123.44c/l increase
  • Illuminating paraffin (wholesale): 152c/l increase
  • SMNRP for illuminating paraffin: 203c/l increase
  • Maximum retail price of LPGas: 441c/kg decrease (503c/kg decrease in the Western Cape)

The Department said the fuel price adjustments were driven by a combination of international oil prices, global fuel supply dynamics, the rand exchange rate and changes to the slate levy.

The average Brent crude oil price declined from US$86.53 to US$82.37 per barrel during the review period.

According to the department, concerns over renewed tensions between the United States and Iran briefly pushed oil prices higher, but these increases were offset by lower global demand and the continued impact of the ceasefire memorandum of understanding between the two countries.

International petrol prices also declined during the month, contributing to lower petrol prices at the pumps.

Despite lower crude oil prices, diesel prices increased significantly due to international supply shortages.

The department said Russia’s diesel export restrictions linked to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, together with reduced refinery output in the Middle East, pushed international diesel prices higher.

These factors resulted in substantially higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Price for diesel and illuminating paraffin.

The rand weakened slightly against the US dollar during the review period, depreciating from an average of R16.34 to R16.46 to the dollar.

This added further upward pressure to the prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin.

Motorists did receive some relief through a reduction in the slate levy.

The Department confirmed that the slate levy on petrol and diesel will decrease from 113.94 cents per litre to 61.38 cents per litre, a reduction of 52.56 cents per litre.

Without this reduction, motorists would have faced even steeper increases, particularly for diesel.

The official fuel price schedule for all magisterial district zones will be published on Tuesday, August 4.

Also read: Electrocuted at Planet Fitness: Pretoria man finally discharged after month in hospital

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
2 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 2 minutes read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Rekord in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button