Beloved Boeremark bursting at the seams with thousands of visitors over Easter weekend

Over 8 000 Pretoria residents visited the Boeremark (farmers market) in Silverton on Saturday morning during the Easter weekend, “equalling the visitors of the previous weekend.” Michael Bresler of the Boeremark said.

He said the visitors indulged in a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, featuring over 350 stalls.

Apart from fresh produce, the market also caters to those with an artistic side, offering a wide range of arts and crafts, handmade clothing, jewellery, woodwork, and niche products.

Louwtjie Schoonraad Rhuwan Strydom and Carla Mathee Ruben Sassenberg

Several visitors said the Boeremark ‘is the place to be’.

Lovemore Wurayayi, who sells vegetables, said he loves the market because he gets to meet interesting people every week.

“If you arrive early enough, you might even be able to enjoy the sunrise as part of your market experience and get fresh vegetables,” Wurayayi said.

Wurayay said the public should attend the Boeremark because everything there is a bargain.

Lovemore Wurayayi sells vegetables.

The Boeremark started way back on October 10, 1992 at the Persequor site of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, with 60 exhibitors. It moved from the Pioneers Museum in 2017 when the tender to use the site was not awarded to TLU-SA again.

The Pretoria Boeremark scooped up the Best Craft Market, Best Food Market, and the Best Market awards in the Best of Pretoria last year.

Shanel Willemse and Connie van Aarde

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