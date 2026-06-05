Hijacking suspect shot dead after dramatic police chase in Pretoria

A suspected vehicle hijacker was shot and killed during a police operation in Soshanguve on Thursday afternoon after allegedly threatening pursuing officers with a firearm.

The incident led to the recovery of a hijacked company vehicle less than 30 minutes after it was stolen.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said at approximately 15:15, a 44-year-old male complainant was parking his company vehicle, a Toyota Avanza, at a shopping centre in Block GG, Soshanguve, when two unidentified African male suspects approached him.

“One of the suspects was armed with a firearm. The suspects allegedly threatened the complainant at gunpoint before hijacking the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

“Following the incident, SAPS members from Rietgat were immediately activated and coordinated efforts with the vehicle tracking company.”

Van Dyk said at around 15:45, a tracking signal was received indicating the location of the hijacked vehicle.

Police members followed the signal and proceeded towards the identified area.

“Upon arrival in Block MM, Thaba Nkwe Street, members spotted the hijacked Toyota Avanza stationary. As police tactically approached the vehicle, the driver suddenly turned into a parking area at a nearby internet café.

“Members positioned their patrol vehicle behind the suspect vehicle in an attempt to prevent escape.”

He said the passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot, successfully evading arrest.

“The driver then reversed the hijacked vehicle, colliding with the police vehicle. He subsequently abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot while pointing a firearm at the pursuing police members.

“In response to the threat, police members discharged their service firearms. The suspect was struck and fell approximately 50 metres from the vehicle, still in possession of the firearm.”

Van Dyk added that police members approached the suspect and safely disarmed him.

“Emergency Medical Services were immediately summoned to the scene, and upon arrival, the suspect was declared dead.”

A 9mm pistol loaded with ammunition was recovered at the scene and confiscated as evidence.

Van Dyk said the firearm will be subjected to forensic examination to determine whether it may have been used in the commission of other crimes.

“The hijacked vehicle was successfully recovered, and no injuries were sustained by any police members during the incident.

“Investigations are ongoing to trace and apprehend the second suspect who remains at large.”

Tshwane District Commissioner, Major-General Samuel Thine, commended the SAPS members involved for their swift response, dedication, and commitment, which led to the successful recovery of the hijacked vehicle.

Also read: No arrests yet after farmer (69) shot dead in front of wife and brother

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