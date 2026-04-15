Neglected property crisis in Pretoria North continues

Residents in Pretoria North, near the intersection of Stasie and Eeufees streets, say ongoing problems linked to a privately owned property have persisted since 2022, despite repeated interventions and attempts at co-operation with the owner.

The stand, which locals describe as neglected and increasingly hazardous, has again become a source of frustration after what they believed had been a temporary resolution when permission was previously obtained to demolish an earlier structure on the site.

This demolition was completed in the same year with the owner’s permission.

According to community members, illegal occupiers have returned intermittently, and the property’s condition has deteriorated to the point where it is now associated with visible health risks, including rodent activity and overgrown vegetation.

Residents say the situation has become cyclical, with occupiers repeatedly appearing and being chased away, only for the property to fall back into disrepair.

Long grass, scattered refuse, and stagnant waste have contributed to what neighbours describe as a growing infestation of rats.

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, told Rekord that communication with the metro has added to their frustration, as responses from different officials appear inconsistent.

The resident said the community feels caught between shifting explanations and unclear responsibility, while the underlying problem remains unresolved.

Locals emphasise that their primary concern is not only the presence of illegal occupation, but the sustained neglect of the property and the absence of consistent enforcement to ensure it remains safe.

The metro responded through spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, who said the municipality only became aware of the matter following media enquiries.

Mashigo confirmed that an inspection had been conducted and that contact was made with the registered owner in the second week of April, instructing him to clean the premises due to overgrown grass and associated nuisance conditions.

He added that, based on the metro’s records before the enquiry, no formal complaints regarding illegal occupation had been received.

Mashigo explained that during the inspection on April 9, officials did not find evidence of human occupation on the property.

“The stand is vacant and has overgrown grass, which may lead to rodent infestation,” he said, noting that the primary concern identified by officials was environmental rather than residential.

He further stated that overgrown vegetation creates favourable conditions for rodents, increasing the risk of disease transmission to surrounding properties.

Addressing enforcement procedures, Mashigo said the municipality’s approach relies on instructing property owners to clear vegetation within a specified timeframe.

“The city instructs property owners to clear overgrown vegetation within a specified timeframe to mitigate the risk of rodent infestation and potential health hazards to neighbouring residents,” he said.

He added that where compliance is not achieved, further enforcement steps may follow in line with municipal by-laws.

Mashigo also advised residents to continue reporting concerns through official channels so that inspections and compliance notices can be issued where necessary.

Ward 2 councillor Quentin Meyer also responded, emphasising that the matter is constrained by legal processes linked to private property rights.

He said the municipality’s powers are limited and that direct intervention is not always possible without following due legal procedure.

“This is a privately owned property, and the municipality’s powers are limited. The metro cannot remove occupants or intervene directly without following legal processes, and the responsibility ultimately lies with the property owner,” Meyer said.

He confirmed that the matter has been ongoing due to legal constraints involving both occupation and enforcement actions.

According to Meyer, the issue has been escalated to the TMPD, Environmental Health Department, and by-law enforcement teams, all of whom continue to monitor developments within their respective mandates.

Meyer also stated that Environmental Health inspections have been requested and that notices may be issued where applicable.

“The city can enforce by-laws, but cannot bypass legal procedures. Relevant departments are involved, each working within their legal mandate,” he said.

He further noted that any suspected criminal activity must be reported to SAPS or TMPD for investigation.

Residents said that while this is always the case, the metro and the councillor should understand that if the property was cleaned regularly, there would be no hiding place for criminals and thus no crimes to be reported.

To residents, Meyer acknowledged the frustration and uncertainty surrounding the situation, saying the matter is not being ignored.

“I understand the frustration. The matter is not being ignored, and I will continue to push for action within the law,” he said.

The owner of the property, Nasser Hassan, told Rekord that he has made arrangements for the property to be cleaned up by the end of April.

“We are preparing at present to develop the property, but no plans have been handed in to the metro,” said Hassan.

He emphasised that after the demolition of the house on the property in 2022, he has not had trouble with illegal occupiers and knows nothing of a rat infestation or criminals using the property as a hiding place.

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