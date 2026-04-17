Brace for a cold, wet weekend in Pretoria

Pretoria residents are being urged to prepare for a cold, wet and windy weekend as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warns of a significant shift in weather conditions from Friday to Monday, April 20.

The change is linked to two consecutive cold fronts expected to move across the country, bringing scattered showers, gusty winds and a noticeable drop in temperatures across Gauteng.

According to weather forecaster Juandré Vorster, rain is expected in Pretoria from Friday evening.

According to SAWS, the shift in weather is linked to two consecutive cold fronts expected to move across the country, initially affecting the western regions before spreading inland over the weekend.

By Saturday, the colder air is expected to reach the central and eastern interior, including Gauteng, where isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are forecast.

For Pretoria, this means a noticeable drop in daytime temperatures, accompanied by rainy conditions and gusty winds. The combination of cold, wet and windy weather is also expected to create a wind chill effect, making conditions feel colder than the actual temperature.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution on the roads, as wet, slippery conditions and reduced visibility could affect travel. Localised flooding in low-lying areas and places with poor drainage is also possible if rainfall persists.

While the most severe conditions are expected in coastal and western parts of the country, the weather system will still bring a clear shift in conditions for Pretoria residents accustomed to milder autumn weather.

SAWS has urged the public to dress warmly, use heating devices safely and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall. Residents are also encouraged to secure loose outdoor items that could be affected by strong winds.

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