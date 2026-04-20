Eersterust old age home’s future hangs in balance amid disputes

A Pretoria care facility for the elderly in Eersterust faces possible closure.

This follows officials from the Gauteng Department of Social Development’s (DSD) Tshwane Corridor, who initiated a formal process on April 17 that could see its operations halted, prompting urgent appeals from the home’s board for intervention.

The departmental representatives engaged directly with residents of Lodewyk P Spies Home about their potential relocation should the process proceed.

While the board stressed that the move does not amount to an immediate shutdown, it has raised alarm over the future of the facility and the welfare of those in its care.

Chairperson Ruth Lawrence described the situation as a critical turning point for the home, warning that the implications for vulnerable residents could be severe if the process is not managed with caution and urgency.

“This is not an immediate closure, but it is a deeply concerning development that places our residents in a position of uncertainty,” Lawrence said.

“Our primary responsibility remains their well-being, dignity and protection, and any process that affects their stability must be handled with the utmost care.”

The board attributes the current crisis to a combination of long-standing challenges, including negative publicity, complaints and disputes that it claims were not always addressed through appropriate or lawful channels.

According to Lawrence, misinformation has at times been accepted as fact, contributing to confusion and undermining efforts to stabilise the institution.

She said labour-related tensions have also played a role.

These issues have contributed to instability within the home.

Lawrence said the board is particularly troubled by the influence of individuals and groups who, she alleged, have acted without formal authority while shaping public perception and decision-making around the facility.

“There have been meetings convened and decisions made without engagement with the duly appointed board and management,” she said. “This has resulted in narratives forming that do not necessarily reflect verified facts or the full context of the situation.”

The statement raises a series of pointed questions about the motivations behind the current developments and whether residents’ interests are being adequately prioritised.

Among them are concerns about who stands to benefit from the situation and why there has been resistance to engaging directly with the board.

At the centre of the issue is the potential displacement of elderly residents, many of whom rely on the home for daily care, stability and security.

The board emphasised that any relocation process must comply with the provisions of the Older Persons Act, which safeguards the rights and dignity of older individuals in care facilities.

Lawrence warned that the escalation from labour disputes and community dissatisfaction to a possible closure reflects a failure to resolve issues at an earlier stage.

The board has committed to engaging with the DSD in what it describes as a constructive manner, while also pledging to provide transparent communication to stakeholders and to protect residents’ rights throughout the process.

In a direct appeal, the board has called on the Head of Department and the Member of the Executive Council for Social Development of the provincial government to intervene urgently. It is seeking a halt to the closure process to allow the home to continue operating while corrective measures are implemented.

“We believe there is still an opportunity to stabilise the situation and work towards sustainable solutions,” Lawrence said. “Our focus must remain on care, not conflict, and on ensuring that residents are not caught in the crossfire of disputes.”

Lawrence said open and lawful engagement remains the only viable path forward.

“We call on all stakeholders to prioritise the well-being of residents above all else,” she said. “This is not just about an institution; it is about elderly individuals who deserve stability, respect and compassionate care.”

Further updates are expected as discussions between the board and the DSD continue. For now, the future of Lodewyk P Spies Home hangs in the balance, with its residents at the heart of a complex and increasingly urgent dispute.

Ward 43 councillor Ben Lawrence said the home has faced repeated public controversy over the past decade.

He stressed that while allegations and counter-allegations have been widely circulated, they remain untested and must be treated cautiously pending formal processes.

The councillor outlined a history of board instability, noting frequent changes in governance structures.

According to him, several board members resigned, with vacancies filled through volunteer nominations at publicly advertised meetings.

He also reported ongoing labour-related disputes, including disagreements over proposed payment structures linked to hours worked, which contributed to protest action at the facility.

He explained tensions intensified at a special annual general meeting on March 30, which became disorderly and ended early.

A follow-up meeting on April 14 was also disrupted amid calls from some attendees to remove the board, which he said could not proceed without due process.

“At all times, we must ensure that proper governance procedures are followed and that we do not act in a way that harms the elderly residents we are meant to protect,” the councillor said. “The tit-for-tat culture does not benefit us and we must adopt respectful engagement if we want sustainable solutions.”

The Gauteng DSD was approached for comment but none was received by the time of publication.

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