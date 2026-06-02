8-hour planned water outage on Wednesday for Itsoseng Reservoir

Residents in the Itsoseng Reservoir supply zone in Erasmus, Region 1, are being urged to prepare for a planned water supply interruption scheduled for June 3.

The Tshwane metro said it would be undertaking essential infrastructure upgrades in the area.

According to the metro, water services to customers supplied by the Itsoseng Reservoir will be temporarily suspended from 08:00 to 16:00 to allow for the installation of bulk water meters. The planned work is expected to take about eight hours to complete.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the interruption is necessary to improve the municipality’s ability to monitor water usage and strengthen the reliability of the water distribution network.

“The installation of bulk meters forms part of the metro’s ongoing efforts to improve the monitoring and management of water resources. “These upgrades will assist in enhancing measurement accuracy, detecting losses more effectively and supporting the sustainable provision of water services to residents,” said Mashigo.

He acknowledged the inconvenience the interruption may cause and encouraged residents to make the necessary preparations in advance.

“We apologise for the inconvenience that customers may experience during this period. Residents are advised to store sufficient water for essential household use and to use available water sparingly while the work is underway,” he said.

The metro has also appealed to consumers to assist in conserving water by avoiding unnecessary usage before and after the interruption.

Residents are encouraged not to water gardens, wash vehicles, clean driveways with hosepipes or fill swimming pools.

Households are further urged to reduce daily water consumption, close taps when not in use and flush toilets only when necessary.

Mashigo said the planned maintenance forms part of the municipality’s commitment to improving service delivery and ensuring a more efficient water supply system for communities.

“While the work requires a temporary interruption, the long-term benefits will contribute to improved system monitoring and help prevent future disruptions. “We appreciate the co-operation and understanding of residents as these important upgrades are carried out,” he said.

The municipality also reminded residents that the Water and Sanitation Business Unit cannot be held responsible for any damage to household appliances that may occur as a result of the water outage.

Water supply is expected to be fully restored once the installation work has been completed on Wednesday afternoon.

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