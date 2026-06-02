CrimeNews

Elderly Pretoria man shot and killed in front of wife

A 69-year-old man was shot and killed in front of his wife during a violent robbery at a Kromdraai smallholding on Monday night.

9 minutes ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Elderly Pretoria man shot and killed in front of wife
Police are investigating a murder and house robbery after a 69-year-old man was shot and killed during a violent attack at a Kromdraai smallholding near Hammanskraal. Photo: Stock/GoogleMaps

A 69-year-old man was shot dead in front of his wife during a violent robbery at a smallholding in Kromdraai near Hammanskraal on Monday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said that at approximately 22:00, police were dispatched to a complaint of house robbery and murder at a smallholding situated on Seren Street.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered the body of a 69-year-old white man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Preliminary investigations revealed that three unknown African male suspects allegedly gained entry to the main house, where the deceased’s brother was sleeping.”

Van Dyk said the brother reported that the suspects tied him up and forced him to accompany them to an outside room occupied by the deceased and his wife.

According to the witness, the deceased opened the door to the room, whereupon he was shot without hesitation and collapsed to the ground.

“The suspects subsequently loaded several household and garden items into a silver Volkswagen Passat, believed to be a 2005 model, which had been parked in front of the room.”

He said one suspect drove away in the vehicle while the remaining two suspects left the scene shortly thereafter.

“Emergency Medical Services were summoned and, upon arrival, declared the victim deceased at the scene.”

Van Dyk furthermore said the Crime Scene Management was activated and attended to process and document the scene for evidential purposes.

“Cases of house robbery and murder have been registered for investigation. No arrests have been made at this stage, and investigations are continuing.”

Police are requesting the community to assist with information that could assist the investigation and lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Also read: Explosive device detonates inside Menlyn Woolworths

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9 minutes ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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