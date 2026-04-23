Elderly Pretoria couple brutally attacked on smallholding

A 76-year-old man is recovering after he was brutally assaulted during a violent home invasion at a smallholding in Kameeldrift-East, Pretoria, late at night last week.

*Warning: The article contains graphic images.

The attack left the home of the elderly couple covered in blood, while the suspects fled after stealing cash and a cellphone.

According to the couple’s son, Tian Kruger, five armed suspects broke into the home just after 23:00, last Wednesday, gaining access through the back door.

The couple, Trompie (76) and Sunette Kruger (73), share the property with family members, including their son Tian Kruger and a relative, SJ Pienaar (63).

Pienaar was the first to be confronted by the suspects. He was restrained with cable ties, his hands and feet bound, and left lying on the kitchen floor.

The suspects reportedly demanded to know whether there were children in the house and made it clear they were looking for cash, jewellery and firearms. The family confirmed there was no safe on the premises.

When the suspects entered the couple’s bedroom, Trompie confronted them, leading to a violent struggle.

He was overpowered, tied up with cable ties and repeatedly assaulted. He was struck over the head with a firearm and is believed to have been strangled, causing him to lose consciousness.

“The main struggle happened in the kitchen. There was blood everywhere, even on the cupboards,” said his son, Tian.

In a harrowing moment after the attack, Tian described seeing his father emerge from the house.

“He came out in his bloodied clothes, with blood streaming from his head, holding his arm up so I could cut the cable tie that was cutting into him,” he said.

Sunette managed to lock herself in the bathroom during the attack, and the suspects were unable to find her.

The suspects fled the scene with a cellphone and approximately R2 000 in cash, escaping in a white Corsa bakkie.

CPF members responded within minutes of receiving a call and spotting the vehicle at the property’s entrance. A chase ensued, and the vehicle was eventually stopped near the corner of Moloto and Kameelfontein roads.

Trompie was taken to Steve Biko Academic Hospital, where he received medical treatment for severe head injuries and required more than 17 stitches.

He was discharged the same Thursday and is currently recovering at home.

The family has since started receiving counselling following the traumatic incident.

“My father is recovering well,” said Tian.

“By the grace of God, they were protected.”

He described his father as a peaceful and selfless man deeply affected by the attack.

“I am broken inside that they could do this to a peace-loving man who always helps everyone, regardless of colour, and who always puts his family and others before himself,” he said.

Despite the trauma, Tian said his father remains determined.

“He just wants to get back onto his tractor.”

The family believes the property may have been monitored prior to the attack, pointing to a nearby vacant plot that may have been used by the suspects to observe the home.

The suspects fled the scene with a cellphone and approximately R2 000 in cash, escaping in a white Corsa bakkie.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk confirmed the attack and said R2 000 in cash and a cellphone were stolen during the robbery.

He also said other property was found in the back of the Corsa bakkie, including a stolen 9mm firearm linked to Honeydew.

Three suspects from Alexandra have been arrested, while two others remain at large.

Ammunition was also found in Alexandra in the possession of one suspect, positively linking him to the crime scene.

The three arrested suspects appeared in the Cullinan Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Also read: Young Pretoria man shot by taxi driver in alleged road rage incident

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