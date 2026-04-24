Community action lights up The Poort after metro delays

After months of frustration, fear and mounting pressure, residents of Pretoria North and surrounding areas are finally seeing the light – literally.

The once-dark stretch known as The Poort, running from Wonderboom Junction to Onderstepoort Road, has been restored, marking an important victory for a community that refused to remain in the shadows.

For months, the area was plunged into darkness due to dysfunctional streetlights, creating a dangerous environment for motorists, pedestrians and workers commuting during early mornings and late evenings.

At that time, illegal activities had become increasingly common, with criminals exploiting the lack of visibility to target unsuspecting residents.

Community members had repeatedly raised the alarm over the situation.

Ward 2 councillor Quentin Meyer, alongside residents, consistently pushed for intervention, but progress appeared slow and uncertain.

“We lived in fear for a long time when we drove past this place, especially between the Apies River and the Hector Peterson Bus Station. “The only light we saw was either coming from the traffic lights or other cars passing by,” said motorist Mncedi Williams.

Williams also previously described how some residents resorted to using their vehicle headlights to guide pedestrians along the dark route, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Another resident, Thando Makhanya, shared a personal experience of being mugged in the area. Despite numerous complaints lodged with the metro, the issue persisted for an extended period.

According to metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, the delays were largely due to limited resources and the high volume of service delivery complaints across Region 1.

Mashigo explained that different cases were reported at different times, each with its own reference number, which contributed to a backlog.

“The limited resources available and the volume of complaints received across the region resulted in a backlog of attending to these streetlights,” he said.

He added that while there is a monthly maintenance plan in place for Pretoria North and surrounding areas, resource constraints continue to impact response times.

The metro is working on improving the allocation of resources to ensure quicker turnaround in future.

Mashigo further stated that electricity maintenance teams are dispatched daily to attend to streetlight complaints and general public lighting issues across the region.

Residents are encouraged to report faults through the city’s customer care line and escalate unresolved matters to their ward councillor.

He also highlighted that collaboration with the business community has helped improve response times, while broader crime issues require social development interventions beyond infrastructure maintenance.

“The metro is opting for long-term solutions such as solar high mast lights to ensure consistency in minimising criminal activities,” Mashigo said, adding that the process is currently underway.

He noted that dedicated teams are also focusing on high-crime areas, while weekly integrated urban management services are being implemented across all 28 wards in the region.

Recently, the mood in Pretoria North and surrounding communities has shifted dramatically.

Meyer expressed pride in the transformation of The Poort, describing it as something the community can celebrate after years of struggle.

“I have lived in Ward 2 for 44 years, and this is something I have not seen in years. The Poort is lit up, looking clean, bright, and full of life,” said Meyer.

He emphasised that the achievement was not accidental but the result of persistent community action.

“This is the result of reporting, pushing, following up, and a community that refuses to settle for less. This is what progress looks like.”

For residents, the restored lighting represents more than just visibility; it signals a return to safety and dignity.

The once-feared route is now regaining its status as a vital and functional thoroughfare.

Meyer said while concerns about maintenance and sustainability remain, the successful restoration of streetlights in The Poort stands as a powerful example of what can be achieved when communities unite and demand action.

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