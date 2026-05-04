Steve Biko Hospital welcomes a set of quadruplets

In yet another display of medical proficiency, Steve Biko Academic (SBAH) oversaw the birth of a set of quadruplets (four babies born at the same time) on April 23.

Nomcebo Likhuleni from Mpumalanga gave birth to her four children at SBAH after being referred from Themba Hospital. The 30-year-old was diagnosed with a quadruplet pregnancy at about 18 weeks of gestation.

Due to the complexity of the pregnancy, she was transferred for specialised care and first presented at SBAH at 21 weeks, where she was closely monitored for the remainder of the pregnancy.

Under the supervision of a multidisciplinary medical team, the pregnancy was extended up to 31 weeks and three days, the standard clinical guidelines for multiple pregnancies (28-32 weeks).

The babies were delivered prematurely via caesarean section, with the procedure lasting about one and a half hours.

Likhuleni gave birth to two boys, Ompha and Omphile, and two girls, Refiloe and Reneilwe.

The boys are identical and shared a placenta, while each of the girls had a separate placenta.

The boys each weighed 1.4kg, while the girls weighed 1.2kg and 1.6 kg, respectively.

Following delivery, all four babies were admitted to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit for specialised neonatal care.

Two of the infants required respiratory support and were placed in incubators, with one receiving oxygen via nasal prongs and another on Continuous Positive Airway Pressure.

All four babies are reported to be in stable condition and remain under close clinical observation.

Hospital CEO, Dr Lehlohonolo Majake Mogoba, commended the multidisciplinary team involved for their efforts, including obstetricians Dr Ayanda Mini and Dr Patricko Mukadi, as well as paediatric specialists, anaesthetists, and nursing staff.

Dr Mini, who managed the pregnancy, described the case as a significant personal and professional milestone, noting that it was the first time she had delivered quadruplets.

While she regularly manages triplet pregnancies, she emphasised that quadruplets are extremely rare.

She added that although uncommon, this is not the first time the hospital has managed a multiple birth of this nature, recalling the successful delivery of quintuplets in 2013.

Dr Mogoba also acknowledged Themba Hospital for the early diagnosis of the quadruplet pregnancy, noting that timely detection and appropriate referral were critical in ensuring the patient received specialised care at an early stage.

Apart from anaemia, which was effectively managed through blood transfusions and iron supplementation, the pregnancy progressed without major complications.

“A multidisciplinary approach was key to the success of this case. We prepared for potential risks, including premature birth and bleeding during the caesarean section. The mother was given steroids and magnesium sulphate to support foetal lung development and improve outcomes for the babies, while paediatric and anaesthetic teams were on standby to ensure optimal care,” said Dr Mini.

She further emphasised the importance of early antenatal care, encouraging pregnant women to seek medical attention as soon as possible.

“Early diagnosis and consistent monitoring played a crucial role in achieving this outcome. Pregnant women should book early at healthcare facilities so that complications or risk factors can be identified and managed appropriately,” Dr Mini added.

Recovering mother Likhuleni expressed her gratefulness to the hospital staff for their assistance and the support of her family and close loved ones.

Likhuleni is also a mother to her firstborn daughter, who ironically shares the same birthday as her four new siblings.

“I was shocked, emotional and excited at the same time,” Likhuleni said.

Currently unemployed, Likhuleni expressed hope that government support, including employment opportunities, may assist her as she cares for her growing family.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel