Zithobeni, Rethabiseng and Ekangala communities to benefit from four boreholes

The Tshwane metro has welcomed the official handover of four fully equipped boreholes by Sasol, marking a significant step towards strengthening water security for schools and surrounding communities in Region 7.

According to metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, the boreholes, fitted with purification systems, were formally handed over to the metro last week.

He said the initiative will directly benefit the communities of Zithobeni, Rethabiseng and Ekangala, including the Dark City area.

“Each borehole site, fully powered by a solar energy system, is equipped with water tanks with a storage capacity of 10 000 litres, allowing residents to draw high-quality purified water through dedicated tap installations,” he said.

Mashigo said the installations are strategically located at Zithobeni Secondary School, Sinenhlanhla Primary School, Baweze Primary School, and Mandlomsobo Primary School.

“These sites were identified in collaboration with ward councillors to ensure reliable access to safe drinking water, particularly during periods of supply interruptions linked to operational challenges at water treatment plants in the region.”

He said the boreholes, which have a combined pumping capacity sufficient to meet both school and community demand, have been designed to support daily needs while also serving as accessible community water points.

He emphasised that this intervention provides much-needed relief during times of constrained water supply.

Speaking on the milestone, the Regional Head for Region 7, Jabu Mabona, expressed appreciation for the partnership and its impact.

“This handover represents more than infrastructure; it is a meaningful investment in the dignity, health and resilience of our communities.”

Mabona said the boreholes will serve as a reliable lifeline during periods of water challenges, and residents are urged to safeguard and protect this vital resource for the benefit of all.

“This partnership underscores the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in addressing service delivery challenges and improving the quality of life for residents,” Mabona said.

He commended Sasol for its continued commitment to social responsibility and for contributing positively to the sustainability of communities in Region 7.

He urged community members to use the facilities responsibly and to protect the infrastructure from vandalism to ensure that the benefits of this initiative are sustained for future generations.

“Customers are also reminded to continue using water sparingly, as excessive consumption may place strain on the borehole systems and impact their long-term functionality.”

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