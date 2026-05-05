Gunfire erupts as police trace ATM robbers to Soshanguve

A late-night police operation in Soshanguve turned violent when suspected ATM robbers opened fire on officers, sparking a shootout that ended with the suspects fleeing the scene.

According to the police, the shootout occurred on May 4, at about 21:15, when members from multiple units acted on intelligence relating to a business robbery in Temba, where an ATM had been stolen from a local supermarket.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said officers followed up on the information, which led them to a residential property in Block PP2, Soshanguve.

“Members received information regarding a business robbery in Temba where an ATM was stolen.

“The information led them to a residence in Soshanguve, where surveillance was conducted to verify the details and plan the operation,” said Van Dyk.

He explained that as officers surrounded the house, the suspects opened fire.

“As police moved in, the suspects opened fire, and a shootout ensued. The suspects managed to evade arrest,” said Van Dyk.

Despite the suspects escaping, police made significant breakthroughs at the scene as preliminary investigations led to the recovery of the stolen ATM, along with tools believed to have been used in the crime, including a grinder and a crowbar.

Van Dyk said officers seized an AK-47 rifle loaded with 24 rounds of ammunition.

“The recovery of the ATM and the firearm is a significant step in the investigation. The firearm will be subjected to ballistic analysis to establish if it has been used in other crimes,” said Van Dyk.

He said no injuries were reported among police officers during the confrontation, and investigations are ongoing to trace and apprehend the suspects involved in the attack.

Tshwane District Commissioner Major-General Samuel Thine commended the officers for their bravery and professionalism under fire.

Police have urged anyone with information that could assist in locating the suspects to come forward, as the search continues for those responsible for the brazen robbery and subsequent shootout.

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