Look: Winter wonderland in parts of South Africa

Snow has transformed parts of South Africa into a winter wonderland, with multiple areas reporting significant snowfall on Wednesday morning as an intense weather system sweeps across the country.

Snow was reported between Graaff-Reinet and Middelburg at around 09:15, while picturesque scenes emerged from Nieu-Bethesda and Richmond in the Karoo, where thick layers of snow have settled.

Further snowfall has been reported in Murraysburg, with residents sharing images of snow-covered landscapes, while the first signs of snow have appeared in the Southern Drakensberg.

The snowfall is part of a powerful cut-off low-pressure system currently affecting large parts of the country, bringing a mix of extreme conditions, including heavy rain, strong winds, and disruptive weather.

While these regions are experiencing icy conditions, Pretoria residents should not expect snowfall — but the capital is still likely to feel the impact.

Look at these photos and videos:

Photo taken in in Murraysburg. Photo: Facebook/Voxweather

Photo taken in in Murraysburg. Photo: Facebook/Voxweather

Photo taken in Richmond, Karoo. Photo: Facebook/VoxWeather/ Richmond – Karoo – Tourist INFO

First glimpse of snow in the Southern Drakensberg. Photo: Facebook/VoxWeather/ Southern Drakensberg

According to the South African Weather Service, the system is expected to spread inland, bringing cold, wet and unstable conditions to central and eastern parts of the country, including Gauteng.

Pretoria can expect a noticeable drop in temperatures, along with severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, strong winds, hail and lightning throughout the day. These conditions may lead to localised flooding, traffic disruptions and possible damage in some areas.

Residents are urged to remain cautious, particularly on the roads, and to stay updated with official weather warnings as conditions continue to develop.

Also read: WATCH: Street race horror on Steve Biko Road leaves one dead, another fighting for life

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel