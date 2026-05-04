WATCH: Street race horror on Steve Biko Road leaves one dead, another fighting for life

A young man has died, and another is fighting for his life following a high-speed crash on Steve Biko Road in Pretoria late on Sunday night.

The two men, Willie Momberg and Phillip Bezuidenhout, were travelling in a single vehicle, believed to be a Honda Ballade, when the incident occurred.

It is alleged that the vehicle was travelling at high speed, possibly as part of a street race, when it collided with a car, a Renault Kwid, entering from a side street.

According to a reliable source, Phillip was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but was declared dead at around 21:00, while Willie sustained critical injuries, including a brain bleed, a hip dislocation, a fractured pelvis and several other life-threatening injuries.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for 26-year-old Phillip, as friends remember him as a vibrant young man gone too soon.

It is believed the driver of the other vehicle also sustained injuries, but the extent of the injuries could not yet be confirmed.

Watch the video here:

A video circulating on social media appears to show the vehicle speeding along Steve Biko Road moments before the crash. Seconds later, a collision occurs with a vehicle coming from a side street. The impact’s force leaves debris scattered across the road as bystanders rush to assist.

The exact cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed, and authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, including allegations of street racing.

Police could not yet confirm the accident or provide more information.

Motorists have repeatedly been warned about the dangers of excessive speed and illegal street racing, particularly on busy routes such as Steve Biko Road.

Over the years, Rekord has reported numerous deaths and accidents linked to illegal street racing on Steve Biko Drive.

Meanwhile, residents near the corner of Ben Swart Street and Steve Biko Road in Gezina have become fed up with the weekly drag racing.

When most people use Sundays to unwind, residents in this area have to plug their ears to escape the engine noise.

Also read: WATCH: Illegal street race in Moot ends with biker crashing into bystanders

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