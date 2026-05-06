Pretoria to face 11-hour water interruption in these areas

Residents in several Pretoria areas are being urged to prepare for an 11-hour water outage from 08:00 to 19:00 on Thursday, May 7, which will affect Brooklyn and surrounding suburbs.

The City of Tshwane’s Water and Sanitation Business Unit has confirmed that the planned interruption is necessary to relocate an existing water pipeline along Lynnwood Road in Brooklyn.

According to the metro, the pipeline will be moved to a more accessible location to facilitate easier maintenance in the future.

The outage is expected to last for 11 hours, from 08:00 until 19:00, and will impact the following areas:

Arcadia

Arcadia Extension 8, 10 and 11

Brooklyn

Colbyn

Colbyn Extension 1 and 2

Elandspoort 357-JR

Hartbeespoort 362-JR

Hatfield

Hillcrest

Hillcrest Extension 1

Koedoespoort 325-JR

Lisdogan Park

Menlo Park

Muckleneuk

Sunnyside

Residents are advised to store enough water for essential use and plan accordingly during the interruption.

The City has apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked residents for their patience while the work is underway.

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