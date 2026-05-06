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Pretoria to face 11-hour water interruption in these areas

Parts of Pretoria will have an 11-hour water supply interruption on Thursday as the City of Tshwane carries out pipeline relocation work.

7 minutes ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Pretoria to face 11-hour water interruption in these areas
Pretoria will face a 11-hour water interruption in these areas. Photo: Stock

Residents in several Pretoria areas are being urged to prepare for an 11-hour water outage from 08:00 to 19:00 on Thursday, May 7, which will affect Brooklyn and surrounding suburbs.

The City of Tshwane’s Water and Sanitation Business Unit has confirmed that the planned interruption is necessary to relocate an existing water pipeline along Lynnwood Road in Brooklyn.

According to the metro, the pipeline will be moved to a more accessible location to facilitate easier maintenance in the future.

The outage is expected to last for 11 hours, from 08:00 until 19:00, and will impact the following areas:

  • Arcadia
  • Arcadia Extension 8, 10 and 11
  • Brooklyn
  • Colbyn
  • Colbyn Extension 1 and 2
  • Elandspoort 357-JR
  • Hartbeespoort 362-JR
  • Hatfield
  • Hillcrest
  • Hillcrest Extension 1
  • Koedoespoort 325-JR
  • Lisdogan Park
  • Menlo Park
  • Muckleneuk
  • Sunnyside

Residents are advised to store enough water for essential use and plan accordingly during the interruption.

The City has apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked residents for their patience while the work is underway.

Also read: WATCH: Street race horror on Steve Biko Road leaves one dead, another fighting for life

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7 minutes ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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