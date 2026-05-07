Unidentified woman found murdered in Hercules open field

An unidentified woman was found murdered in an open field in the Hercules policing area on Saturday evening, with multiple stab wounds to her neck and face.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the woman was discovered in an open space at the corner of Charl Cilliers Street and Mountain View, within the Hercules policing area.

“The deceased was found lying in a pool of blood, with visible injuries to the front of the neck and cheek, consistent with stab wounds inflicted by an unknown object.”

The woman’s body was found at around 19:20 on Saturday.

He said the woman was wearing a black leather jacket. Her clothing on the lower body was torn.

Paramedics attended the scene and declared the woman dead.

“Her identity remains unknown at this stage. The woman’s body was discovered by a homeless male, who subsequently alerted the police.

Van Dyk added that the Police are requesting assistance from the community with information regarding this incident.

#StopGBV #JusticeForWomen #WomenSafety @leonkruyshaar13 *RAPE AND MURDER HORROR IN WARD 1: TWO WOMEN ATTACKED IN JUST TWO WEEKS 6 May 2026* Residents of Ward 1 are reeling after two violent attacks against women occurred just two weeks apart in the greater Mountain View and Claremont areas, raising serious concerns about the safety of women walking alone at night. In the first incident, a woman was allegedly raped and left for dead on the side of Wilhelm Street in Claremont. Thankfully, she survived the horrific ordeal. In the second and more tragic case, another woman was not as fortunate. Her body was discovered dumped near the Charl Cilliers Bridge in the Mountain View area, leaving the community shocked and outraged. While investigations are ongoing, these incidents serve as a stark reminder of the dangers women continue to face and the urgent need for residents to remain vigilant and cautious. As Ward Councillor, I would like to strongly urge all residents — especially women — to avoid walking alone at night where possible. Rather ask a friend or family member to accompany you if you need to visit shops or move around after dark. Criminals often target vulnerable individuals who are alone and unaware of their surroundings. Residents are encouraged to remain alert, report suspicious behaviour immediately, and work together as a community to protect one another. Should anyone have any information relating to these incidents, please contact myself or your nearest SAPS station immediately. Any information, no matter how small, could assist investigators. Kind regards Cllr Leon Kruyshaar Ward 1 City of Tshwane #GBV #EndViolenceAgainstWomen @NewsNexusOfficial @rekordpretoria @eNCA @news_liveSA @Citizen News @DA MOOT @Democratic Alliance @Gauteng Provincial Government @Mayor_CilliersBrink @Solly Msimanga @South African Police Service ♬ original sound – Ward Councillor Leon Kruyshaar

Also read: WATCH: Street race horror on Steve Biko Road leaves one dead, another fighting for life

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