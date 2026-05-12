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Another fuel price blow could be on the cards for motorists

Early fuel recovery data points to another possible petrol price hike, with motorists likely to feel more pressure at the pumps next month.

6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 2 minutes read
Another fuel price blow could be on the cards for motorists
Another fuel price blow could be on the cards for motorists next month. Here is the latest. Photo: Stock

Motorists could be in for another tough month at the pumps, with early May data suggesting a possible petrol price hike in June, though diesel users may see some relief.

According to the latest Central Energy Fund data, petrol is showing an under-recovery of 82c to 84c per litre, while diesel is in over-recovery with possible decreases of between R1.66 and R2.48 per litre.

Current projections are:

  • Petrol 93: up 84c/l
  • Petrol 95: up 88c/l
  • Diesel 0.05%: down R2.48/l
  • Diesel 0.005%: down R1.66/l
  • Illuminating paraffin: down R2.29/l

The Central Energy Fund does not provide daily snapshot data for LP Gas.

The figures reflect more stable global oil prices, supported by a slightly stronger rand/dollar exchange rate.

However, the reintroduction of fuel taxes next month could reduce the benefit for diesel motorists.

Meanwhile, the government’s temporary reduction in the general fuel levy, due to end in early May, has been extended to June.

“To provide further relief and to address concerns of higher inflation and negative impacts on economic growth due to increasing fuel prices, the Minister of Finance proposes that the R3 per litre reduction in the general fuel levy for petrol is extended until Tuesday, 2 June,” the National Treasury and the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources said in a joint statement.

On 31 March 2026, the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources jointly announced a temporary reduction in the general fuel levy of R3 per litre from Wednesday, 1 April 2026, to Tuesday, 5 May 2026, to provide limited short-term relief to households from rising fuel prices, following the Middle East conflict.

“The relief measure was designed to be fiscally neutral, and the government will implement mechanisms to recoup the foregone revenue within the fiscal framework approved during the 2026 Budget. Since this announcement, the continuation of the Middle East conflict has resulted in consistent pressure on global oil prices, which has led to increases in domestic fuel prices,” the duo said.

Also read: Here are the SASSA payment dates for June 2026

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6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 2 minutes read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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