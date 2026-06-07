Alleged bribery incident prompts police warning to public

Following the emergence of a viral video depicting a police officer apologising and returning proceeds from an alleged bribery, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng has urged members of the public not to offer or pay bribes to police officers.

The video shared on Facebook on the page belonging to Andre Snyman has been circulating widely on social media, with many social media users expressing concern and frustration at the ongoing corruption within SAPS that undermines public trust.

In the video, a motorist confronts several SAPS officers, demanding R2 000, which was allegedly handed over to SAPS officers by one of his employees.

@SAPoliceService fix your recruitment process and provide adequate training. — Mpho Rafedile (@RafedileMpho) June 6, 2026

The incident was recorded on video on Summit Road, where police appeared to be busy with an operation.

According to SAPS, the officer featured in the video has been identified, and immediate disciplinary processes have been initiated.

A departmental investigation has also been launched to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the matter is being treated with the seriousness it deserves as SAPS remains committed to rooting out corruption within its ranks.

“The police officer featured in the video has been identified, and immediate disciplinary processes have been instituted. “A departmental investigation has also been launched to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident,” said Sibeko.

She added that SAPS maintains a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and that any member found guilty of soliciting, accepting or facilitating a bribe will face the consequences of their actions.

Sibeko said SAPS has reiterated that both giving and receiving bribes are criminal offences and urged community members to refuse participation in any corrupt activities.

Ye guys. IPID holds police officers to account when they break the law. Who is watching IPID members to account when they break the law? Because, at this rate, I doubt there is any clean law enforcement agency in this country. — Mpondo (@Leftie_24) June 6, 2026

According to Andre Snyman, who shared the incident on social media, the events leading up to the alleged bribery incident began when a man was stopped by police while repairing his vehicle. The man allegedly did not have his driver’s licence with him and contacted Snyman’s son for assistance.

WATCH MORE: https://youtube.com/shorts/BPUoDc13TmY?si=QlTNhIZLey8tOJTC

Snyman said his son sent money to the motorist after receiving a request for help. After learning about the situation, Snyman obtained the man’s location and went to meet him. Upon arriving, he noticed several police officers at the scene.

“I asked him which person had taken the money, and he pointed out one of the officers,” said Snyman.

Concerned for his own safety and wanting to document the interaction, Snyman said he immediately began broadcasting the encounter live on Facebook.

“I put it on my Facebook page because I have a large audience watching. I can’t stand it when this kind of thing happens because people are scared of the police, and that’s not right. We have to stand up against it,” he said.

Snyman further alleged that the motorist was travelling in a vehicle with three other occupants and that all four individuals had allegedly been required to pay money to avoid further action.

Congratulations to the man who successfully recovered the money taken from the police officer. This incident exposes a deeply troubling reality: police officers, who are entrusted to uphold the law and serve the public with honour, are instead exploiting and stealing from… — Anne-Marie Sparg (@ASparg) June 6, 2026

According to Snyman, when one of the officers returned money during the confrontation, the amount exceeded the R2 000 that the motorist had allegedly paid.

“When the officer gave me back the money, there was actually R2 500. My understanding was that there were several officers involved and that money had already been collected from multiple people. That’s why there was an extra R500,” he claimed.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni, strongly condemned the alleged conduct and reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to accountability and ethical policing.

“The South African Police Service will not tolerate corruption in any form. Members who abuse their authority, compromise their integrity, or betray the trust placed in them by the public will be dealt with decisively,” said Mthombeni.

He said SAPS is committed to ensuring that every allegation of corruption is thoroughly investigated and that appropriate disciplinary and criminal action is taken where warranted.

“Our communities deserve professional, ethical and accountable policing, and we remain steadfast in protecting the integrity of the organisation,” he added.

The police reminded all members that they are expected to conduct themselves with integrity and professionalism in accordance with the Constitution of South Africa, the SAPS Code of Conduct and all applicable legislative and policy frameworks.

@SAPoliceService needs to take screening and vetting processes of new intakes and current saps members more seriously. This is one of the root causes of corruption in the Police. Ingegrity is a huge problem. — Tom Bishop (@eye2checkmate) June 7, 2026

In an effort to strengthen the fight against corruption, SAPS has encouraged residents to report any allegations of bribery, extortion or misconduct involving police officials.

Community members can report incidents through the SAPS Anti-Corruption Hotline on 0800 701 701, the SAPS National Complaints Service Centre on 0800 333 177, the Corruption Watch WhatsApp Line on 072 013 5569, the Gauteng Service Complaints Standby number on 082 442 2000, or the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

They making the whole SAPS system to look bad, there are members in SAPS who actually take their jobs serious. Now they are also put in the same pot as that corrupt officer.. She should be dismissed with immediate effect!! — Stera (@SteraClemond) June 6, 2026

Sibeko said public cooperation is essential in ensuring that corrupt individuals are held accountable.

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