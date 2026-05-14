Metro police unit nab five for armed robbery at electricity depot

The TMPD’s Pretoria West and Cable Theft units arrested five suspects following an armed robbery at the Fortsig Tshwane Electricity depot in Kirkney, on Thursday.

TMPD spokesperson Puleng Motholo said officers acted on information and arrived to find security guards tied up.

The guards reported that armed suspects in three trucks and an escape vehicle had entered the depot and stolen rolls of electrical cable.

A pursuit was launched using the trucks’ descriptions. One vehicle was intercepted on Roslyn Road; three suspects were detained and found in possession of two illegal firearms and a stolen cable roll.

The other truck fled towards Soshanguve and was later located with six stolen cable rolls, resulting in the arrest of two further suspects.

A white Nissan NP200 used as an escort vehicle was also recovered, and the third truck is still missing.

The five suspects face charges including armed robbery, theft and possession of illegal firearms.

The scene remains active as investigations continue.

TMPD Chief Commissioner Yolanda Faro commended the officers for their swift and brave response.

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