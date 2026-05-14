Three nabbed with stolen cables of Pretoria West substation

The TMPD Cable Theft Unit caught three suspects red-handed, stealing cables at the Pretoria West Substation.

The arrest took place on May 11 in the evening when authorities received information that the theft was in progress at the time.

In a post on the TMPD’s social media, they confirmed that the suspects were apprehended with cables from the substation in their possession.

“Officers received a report from the radio control room about alleged criminal activity targeting city infrastructure. Upon arrival, they found three… suspects caught in the act of stealing copper cables. “The suspects were immediately arrested and charged with tampering with and damaging essential infrastructure, as well as possession of suspected stolen copper cables. All arrested suspects were detained at a local police station,” the post read.

Cable theft syndicates in Pretoria West are no new occurrence, as earlier this year, during a tactical raid at a scrapyard on Burger Street, 98kg of stolen municipal copper cables were uncovered.

Residents are reminded that should they observe suspicious digging, unmarked vehicles loading cables or unauthorised individuals tampering with infrastructure around Pretoria West, to contact law enforcement immediately.

The TMPD Cable Theft Unit Hotline is 012 358 1550.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel