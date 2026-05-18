Silent killer rising among young adults in Gauteng

Pretoria residents are encouraged to check their blood pressure regularly as concerns grow over the increasing number of adults under the age of 45 being diagnosed with hypertension (high blood pressure) across Gauteng.

This warning comes from the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH), which has highlighted the importance of early detection and treatment to combat the condition.

Hypertension, which the department says is often referred to as ‘the silent killer’, typically develops without noticeable symptoms, making routine screening essential.

The condition remains one of the leading causes of stroke, heart disease, kidney failure, and premature death.

GDoH spokesperson Steve Mabona outlined the primary factors contributing to hypertension, including unhealthy eating habits, obesity, lack of physical exercise, smoking, and excessive alcohol consumption.

“During the 2025/26 financial year, from April 2025 to March 2026, Gauteng recorded 69 125 new hypertension cases across the province. Of these, 26 088 cases were recorded among adults aged between 18 and 44,” he stated.

He expressed concern that many residents remain unaware of their blood pressure status, which often leads to delayed diagnoses and severe complications such as strokes and heart attacks.

“As hypertension frequently presents without symptoms, routine screening remains essential,” he emphasised.

Mabona also reminded residents that free blood pressure screenings are available at public healthcare facilities across the province.

These facilities offer integrated chronic disease management services for individuals diagnosed with hypertension, diabetes, and other related conditions.

As part of the department’s ongoing health promotion and public outreach initiatives, ward-based outreach teams and community health workers continue to provide health education, promote healthy lifestyles, and encourage residents to undergo free blood pressure screenings.

These services are available both at public healthcare facilities and during community outreach activities across Gauteng.

“In an effort to strengthen early detection and prevention, the department screened approximately 8.7 million adults for hypertension across the province during the 2025/26 financial year,” he added.

He urged residents to adopt preventative measures to reduce their risk of developing hypertension.

These include exercising regularly, reducing salt intake, quitting smoking, limiting alcohol consumption, and managing hypertension.

For individuals already diagnosed with hypertension, Mabona advised strict adherence to prescribed medication and treatment plans to effectively manage the condition.

He also highlighted the availability of the Central Chronic Medicine Dispensing and Distribution Programme (CCMDDP), which enables residents to collect their chronic medication closer to home, thereby reducing waiting times at healthcare facilities.

He encouraged eligible residents to visit their nearest clinic to register for the CCMDD system.

The department also joined the international community in commemorating World Hypertension Day on May 17, an annual event aimed at raising awareness about hypertension prevention, early detection, and management.

“This year’s theme was controlling hypertension together, which highlighted the importance of collective action in improving awareness, prevention, early detection, and effective management of hypertension,” explained Mabona.

He added that although the official commemoration of World Hypertension Day has passed, the department’s awareness, screening, and prevention activities will continue as part of its year-round public health and health promotion programmes across Gauteng.

By encouraging regular screening, healthy lifestyle choices, and adherence to treatment plans, the department hopes to curb the rising cases of hypertension and ensure better health outcomes for residents.

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