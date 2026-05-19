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Tributes continue as memorial service announced for Kira Meyer

Family and friends will gather next week to celebrate the life Kira Meyer (12) as tributes continue to pour in for the beloved schoolgirl.

7 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Tributes continue as memorial service announced for Kira Meyer
Kira Meyer will be remembered as a bright, loving and talented young girl as family, friends and the community prepare to celebrate her life at a memorial service in Pretoria. Photo: Facebook

The outpouring of love and tributes for 12-year-old Kira Meyer continues as her family prepares to celebrate her life at a memorial service in Pretoria next week following her tragic death after an electric scooter accident.

Kira’s memorial service will take place on Friday, May 22, at 14:00 at CRC Silver Lakes in Pretoria.

In a message shared by the family, loved ones said Kira “was loved by all” and always wanted to know who would be there to support her during sports matches and public speaking events.

“To make arrangements for seating and food, please fill in the link to confirm attendance,” the family said.

The memorial notice describes Kira as “a beautiful soul, forever loved and deeply missed beyond words”.

“With broken hearts, we invite family and friends to join us as we celebrate the beautiful life of our precious daughter, Kira,” the message reads.

Kira, a Grade 7 learner at Laerskool Skuilkrans in Murrayfield, died after suffering severe brain injuries in an electric scooter accident on Mother’s Day.

Tributes and messages of support have continued to pour in from across South Africa, with many remembering Kira as a loving, talented and kind-hearted young girl with a passion for sport, public speaking and figure skating.

Also read: Pretoria schoolgirl Kira Meyer dies after electric scooter accident

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7 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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