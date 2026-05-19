Tributes continue as memorial service announced for Kira Meyer

The outpouring of love and tributes for 12-year-old Kira Meyer continues as her family prepares to celebrate her life at a memorial service in Pretoria next week following her tragic death after an electric scooter accident.

Kira’s memorial service will take place on Friday, May 22, at 14:00 at CRC Silver Lakes in Pretoria.

In a message shared by the family, loved ones said Kira “was loved by all” and always wanted to know who would be there to support her during sports matches and public speaking events.

“To make arrangements for seating and food, please fill in the link to confirm attendance,” the family said.

The memorial notice describes Kira as “a beautiful soul, forever loved and deeply missed beyond words”.

“With broken hearts, we invite family and friends to join us as we celebrate the beautiful life of our precious daughter, Kira,” the message reads.

Kira, a Grade 7 learner at Laerskool Skuilkrans in Murrayfield, died after suffering severe brain injuries in an electric scooter accident on Mother’s Day.

Tributes and messages of support have continued to pour in from across South Africa, with many remembering Kira as a loving, talented and kind-hearted young girl with a passion for sport, public speaking and figure skating.

Also read: Pretoria schoolgirl Kira Meyer dies after electric scooter accident

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.