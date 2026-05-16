Pretoria schoolgirl Kira Meyer dies after electric scooter accident

Pretoria schoolgirl Kira Meyer (12) has died after spending days in ICU following an electric scooter accident inside her residential complex on Mother’s Day.

Her mother, Angelique, shared the heartbreaking update, saying her “dearest Kira” had “received her angel wings” at 12:08 on Saturday.

She paid tribute to her daughter as an incredible child, full of love and care.

“Rest softly, my dearest Kira, you will live on forever in our hearts,” she wrote.

Angelique said the past 12 years had been an “incredible privilege” for her as Kira’s mother, adding that she would love her “until the end of days.”

Kira was declared brain-dead by three doctors on Friday evening.

The family thanked everyone for the prayers that have carried them through this difficult time.

In a moving tribute, Angelique also shared that the boys from Hoërskool Die Wilgers “ran onto the rugby field with Kira in their hearts” on Saturday morning.

She said they played with everything they had and won their match.

“Kira was so excited to go to high school. She enjoyed Wilgers’ open day so much,” Angelique said.

She thanked the school for giving Kira the opportunity to experience high school, even if only in spirit.

Kira, a Grade 7 learner at Laerskool Skuilkrans in Murrayfield, fell from her electric scooter while riding inside her residential complex on Sunday afternoon.

According to Angelique, the family had been spending Mother’s Day together when Kira asked to go scooter riding with her stepfather. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The exact cause of the fall remains unclear, although doctors suspect she may have suffered a seizure. Angelique previously said Kira’s older brother also began experiencing seizures at around the same age.

Kira was airlifted to Milpark Hospital following the accident.

Also read: Pretoria schoolgirl fights for life after electric scooter accident

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