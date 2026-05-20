Metro urges residents to prepare for extended water outages

Large parts of Pretoria are set to experience intermittent water supply interruptions, as Rand Water undertakes extensive planned maintenance on the city’s water systems.

The maintenance is scheduled to take place from May 29 to July 17, affecting pumping operations and key supply systems across the Tshwane metro.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that Rand Water has notified the city of its annual maintenance work at the Palmiet, Zuikerbosch, and Mapleton systems.

This initiative aims to enhance the reliability and efficiency of water networks in preparation for the winter season, which typically sees lower water demand.

According to Rand Water, the timing of the maintenance has been carefully co-ordinated with Eskom’s critical maintenance activities.

Mashigo explained that this collaboration is intended to improve operational flexibility across key systems and minimise the risk of equipment failures and plant outages.

However, during this period, some pump systems will need to be switched off to allow for Eskom’s electrical maintenance, which will result in temporary water supply disruptions across various parts of the city.

“The planned work will have an impact on the city’s water network. It includes Eskom-related electrical maintenance at the Zuikerbosch and Palmiet systems and the installation and upgrading of motors at Zuikerbosch Raw Water Engine Room 4.”

In addition, critical valves and thrust bearings will be replaced at Palmiet, Vereeniging and Foresthill systems, as well as M11 pipeline cross-connections within the Mapleton system.

He urged residents to prepare for interruptions during the maintenance period.

The metro has committed to keeping consumers informed through its communication platforms.

“Residents are advised to monitor the city’s communication platforms in the weeks leading up to the maintenance for simplified information on which reservoirs and meters will be affected, as well as the areas they serve.”

The metro extended its apologies for the inconvenience the maintenance may cause and assured residents that regular updates will be provided throughout the process as conditions evolve.

The maintenance work will impact multiple reservoirs and meters across the Mapleton and Palmiet systems. These include key supply points in residential, commercial, and industrial areas.

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Rand Water to embark on maintenance work at their Palmiet, Zuikerbosch and Mapleton Systems which supply water to parts of Tshwane. pic.twitter.com/fPHFz1x8E2 — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) May 19, 2026

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Continued: Rand Water to embark on maintenance work at their Palmiet, Zuikerbosch and

Mapleton Systems which supply water to parts of Tshwane pic.twitter.com/MjIhG7TnVH — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) May 19, 2026

Here is a list of the reservoirs and meters that will be affected:

Reservoirs affected by Mapleton System: Carina Street, Corobrik Plant, Garsfontein, Eersterust, Kilner Park, Koedoesnek LL, Lynnwood, Magalieskruin, Mamelodi R1 and R2, Montana, Moreleta, Murrayfield, Parkmore LL and HL, Queenswood, Sinoville HL and LL, Villieria Peak Tanks, Waverley HL and LL, Gastonbury (serving Six Fountains Estate and Silver Willows), Monument Park, Waterkloof East, Waterkloof Ridge, Constantia Park, Erasmusrand, Elardus Park, Meintjieskop, Muckleneuk and Mooikloof reservoirs.

Meters affected include Graham Road, Hatherley, Koedoesnek HL, Mamelodi R3 and R4, Midas and Leander meters, Nellmapius meter, Sammy Marks Museum meter, Savannah meter, Shere meter, and Woodlands Mall meter.

Reservoirs affected by the Palmiet System: Akasia, Akasia East and West, Doringkloof, Ga-Rankuwa East, West, and Industrial, Hospital Hill, Kruisfontein, Klipfontein, Klipgat, Mabopane Main, Mabopane Res and Central, Magaliesberg/Rosslyn, Soshanguve DD and L, RW Direct 2 (SAB), Winterveldt, Atteridgeville HL and LL, Laudium, Bakenkop, Brakfontein, Clifton, Klapperkop, Louwlardia, Rooihuiskraal, Erasmia, Florauna HL & LL, Findlay, Heights HL and LL, Heuweloord, Kosmosdal Connection, Mnandi, Pretoria West HL and LL, Iscor, Lotus Gardens, Hercules East and West Raslouw, Pierre van Ryneveld, Pretoriusrand, Cornwall Hill, The Reeds, Saulsville, Salvokop, Suiderberg, Wonderboom, Magalies, Rooiwal, and Sunderland Ridge reservoirs.

Meters affected include the Rama City meter, Plot 56 Strydfontein meter, Rosslyn Ext 15 meter and Thaba Tshwane meter.

*Please note this article has been amended.

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