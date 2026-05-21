Sinoville community forum calls for vigilance following spike in vehicle theft incidents

The Sinoville Community Police Forum (CPF) has urged residents and motorists to remain vigilant following an increase in theft out of motor vehicle incidents reported in Sector 4 (Onderstepoort) and surrounding areas.

The warning comes after several recent incidents in which criminals targeted unattended vehicles and stole valuable items, particularly company laptops, bags, and electronic devices.

According to the CPF, shopping centres, restaurants, residential areas, and other public parking spaces have become hotspots for opportunistic criminals.

In response to the growing concern, the Sinvolle CPF Sector 4 launched a security awareness campaign aimed at educating the public on how to better protect their belongings and reduce the risk of becoming victims of vehicle-related crime.

Sinoville CPF’s public relations officer, Ammi Klingenberg, said criminals are taking advantage of motorists who leave valuables visible inside their vehicles.

“We are seeing a concerning increase in theft out of motor vehicles, especially where laptops and other electronics are left in plain sight.

“Criminals can break into a vehicle within seconds, and unfortunately, many incidents happen in busy parking areas where people assume their vehicles are safe,” said Klingenberg.

She added that awareness and simple precautionary measures can make a significant difference in preventing crime.

“We encourage residents to remove valuables from sight before reaching their destination and to avoid leaving items inside vehicles overnight.

“A vehicle is not a safe storage place for laptops or expensive belongings,” she said.

As part of the awareness drive, the CPF shared several safety tips with the community.

These include ensuring that all vehicle doors and windows are properly locked, activating alarm systems where available, and confirming that vehicles are locked before walking away.

Motorists are also encouraged to park in secure, well-lit areas and to make use of parking spaces covered by CCTV cameras whenever possible.

The CPF warned against parking in isolated or dark areas, which often provide criminals with opportunities to operate unnoticed.

Klingenberg further urged residents to stay alert and report suspicious activity immediately.

“Community involvement remains one of the strongest tools in fighting crime. If residents notice suspicious individuals loitering near parked vehicles or unusual activity in parking areas, they should report it immediately.

“By working together and staying vigilant, we can help reduce these incidents,” she said.

The CPF also reminded businesses and employees to take extra care when transporting company equipment.

According to the forum, company laptops continue to be specifically targeted due to their high value and resale potential.

Residents have welcomed the awareness campaign, saying vehicle break-ins have become a growing concern in the area.

Some community members have called for increased patrols and stronger security visibility around shopping centres and public parking facilities.

The Sinoville CPF has encouraged residents to continue supporting community policing initiatives and to report any suspicious behaviour to local security structures or the SAPS.

“Protecting property is everyone’s responsibility. Small preventative steps can go a long way in avoiding financial losses and operational disruptions caused by vehicle theft,” said Klingenberg.

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