East NPO calls on residents to help support children with special needs

For three decades, the Baby Therapy Centre (BTC) has transformed the lives of children with developmental delays and special needs, offering therapy, support and hope to families across Pretoria.

The centre in the east of Pretoria says community involvement remains critical to expanding its impact.

It works with children facing challenges such as communication difficulties, sensory processing disorders, limited mobility, and social isolation.

Through therapy programmes, caregiver support and outreach initiatives, BTC aims to give vulnerable children a better chance at development and inclusion.

According to BTC fundraising manager Olga von Reiche-Botha, the organisation is calling on residents, businesses and community members to become part of its growing support network through donations, sponsorships, volunteering and caregiver training initiatives.

The organisation believes lasting change starts with awareness and education.

“But BTC has long understood that real change starts beyond its doors, awareness is where it begins and the adults in a child’s life are the real change-makers.”

She said one of the centre’s key initiatives is its Caregiver Training Programme, which equips caregivers with practical skills to better support children and adults with special needs.

“The programme includes modules designed to help caregivers identify developmental challenges, respond appropriately to different needs and create supportive environments where people with special needs can thrive.”

Reiche-Botha said the programme is open to anyone interested in caregiving, including parents, teachers, domestic workers, childminders, and community caregivers.

“Different pricing tiers and group discounts are available to make the training more accessible.”

She said residents can support the initiative in several ways, including enrolling in the training programme themselves or sponsoring someone who cannot afford the fees.

“Community members can also contribute through BTC’s ‘Godparent’ monthly giving initiative, which helps sustain the organisation’s work throughout the year.”

Every contribution qualifies for a Section 18A tax certificate.

Reiche-Botha said the organisation remains committed to helping underprivileged communities and low-income families who often have little or no access to specialised therapy services.

“Through targeted outreach initiatives, the centre provides assessments and therapy for children who might otherwise lack access to such vital services,” she said.

The organisation is also planning to expand its outreach programmes to reach more underserved communities in future.

According to Reiche-Botha, community support plays a major role in ensuring these services continue despite ongoing financial pressures and rising operational costs.

“Residents and businesses can assist through direct donations, sponsoring specific programmes or ‘adopting’ a child needing therapy support.”

She said simply helping spread awareness about developmental challenges and the organisation’s work can also make a significant difference.

The organisation believes properly supported caregivers create positive ripple effects that extend beyond individual children to families, schools and entire communities.

“When one caregiver is better equipped, every person in their care benefits and so do those families, classrooms and neighbourhoods,” she said.

More information about enrolment, sponsorships and donations is available through Baby Therapy Centre or by contacting the centre directly on 012 348 2060.

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