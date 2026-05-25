Farm worker killed in horrific hammer mill accident near Brits

A farm worker has died in a tragic farm accident outside Brits after falling into a hammer mill on Sunday.

According to Hartbeespoort Emergency Medical Service spokesperson Leandre Spies, ambulance, fire and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene on a farm just outside the town, where emergency personnel found the victim with severe injuries.

“Upon arrival, emergency personnel found that a person had fallen into the machinery and sustained severe injuries. Despite the rapid response of emergency services, the injuries were unfortunately fatal, and the man was declared deceased on scene.”

She said the scene was secured and handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

“Emergency services extended their condolences to the family and loved ones affected by the tragedy.”

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