Local newsNews

Farm worker killed in horrific hammer mill accident near Brits

A farm worker died after allegedly falling into a hammer mill on a farm on Sunday, despite the rapid response of emergency services.

6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Farm worker killed in horrific hammer mill accident near Brits
A Farm worker was killed in a horrific hammer mill accident near Brits. Photo: Stock

A farm worker has died in a tragic farm accident outside Brits after falling into a hammer mill on Sunday.

According to Hartbeespoort Emergency Medical Service spokesperson Leandre Spies, ambulance, fire and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene on a farm just outside the town, where emergency personnel found the victim with severe injuries.

“Upon arrival, emergency personnel found that a person had fallen into the machinery and sustained severe injuries. Despite the rapid response of emergency services, the injuries were unfortunately fatal, and the man was declared deceased on scene.”

She said the scene was secured and handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

“Emergency services extended their condolences to the family and loved ones affected by the tragedy.”

Also read: Can police refuse to open a criminal case? Here’s what the law says

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel. 

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Rekord in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button