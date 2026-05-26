Rising fuel costs cripple Pretoria east emergency unit

The Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) has called on residents and businesses to assist with fuel donations, warning that increasing operational costs are directly affecting its availability and response capability.

Founder Casper Visser says the organisation, which provides free emergency medical and trauma response services, is now under significant financial pressure as fuel prices continue to rise while demand for call-outs increases.

“We need you,” said Visser in a public appeal.

“Rising fuel prices are placing immense strain on our operations and affecting our availability. Please consider donating towards fuel.”

The organisation, which operates as a registered NPC and Public Benefit Organisation (PBO), relies entirely on sponsorships and community donations to fund its day-to-day operations, including fuel, vehicle maintenance and medical equipment.

VEMRU was established in 2019 after Visser identified a critical gap in emergency medical response times in Pretoria east.

At the time, he was working in private emergency medical services and increasingly encountered situations where patients were left waiting too long for assistance due to delays in both public and private ambulance availability.

“It began as a small volunteer initiative to assist in bridging this gap and has since developed into a structured emergency response unit, covering Pretoria east and surrounding areas,” said Visser.

Today, VEMRU responds to a wide range of emergencies, including motor vehicle accidents, trauma incidents, and crime-related injuries, often working alongside both public and private emergency services to ensure rapid response times.

Despite its growth, the organisation remains heavily reliant on volunteer support.

They currently operate with a small team of directors, a handful of permanent staff members and a group of trained volunteers who undergo mentorship and field training before responding independently.

“All operational volunteers are required to hold qualifications registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa, while observational volunteers are encouraged to complete first aid training through the organisation’s training division.”

Visser said the unit has also expanded its services to include rescue operations and mental health support, as well as community-based training programmes aimed at empowering residents with basic lifesaving skills.

He added that sponsorship opportunities are available for both individuals and businesses, with Section 18A tax certificates issued for qualifying donations.

Visser stated that the long-term vision is to expand the fleet of equipped emergency vehicles so that more patients can be reached faster across Pretoria east, ensuring that no emergency is left waiting due to a lack of resources.

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