Community volunteers lead the way in keeping Lyttelton clean

A growing group of volunteers in Lyttelton is helping keep the suburb’s public spaces clean and well maintained through weekly grass cutting, tree pruning and general upkeep, driven by community spirit and shared pride in the area.

The initiative has become a familiar sight across the suburb, with residents regularly using their weekends to clear overgrown pavements, trim trees and improve public spaces.

According to Freedom Front Plus councillor Wesley Jacobs, who is actively involved in the project, the initiative began from a simple desire to make a visible difference in the community and improve the spaces residents use every day.

Wesley explained that volunteer teams often respond to urgent situations, including emergencies that cannot wait for normal municipal turnaround times.

“The initiative focuses on addressing issues that have been reported to the municipality but remain unresolved because of backlogs, staff shortages or a lack of equipment,” he said.

“We help with issues such as huge fallen trees lying across a main road late at night, where the city will only be able to attend to it the next day due to budget constraints. However, we go out and resolve the issue for the sake of the residents.”

He added that he and councillor Andre Jacobs invested in equipment, including bush cutters, chainsaws, rakes, spades, brooms and safety gear, to get the project off the ground and begin carrying out maintenance work in the area.

The clean-up and maintenance work mainly takes place over weekends, when volunteers are available to work together across different parts of the suburb.

Wesley noted that volunteer support has steadily grown over time, with more residents joining after seeing the impact of the work being done.

“The project has developed into a broader community effort, with support from local residents, the Lyttelton CPF and the Lyttelton Ratepayers Association. Community members were drawn to the visible change and difference being made through these initiatives, which were created to uplift our communities through action and not empty promises,” he said.

Beyond maintaining parks, sidewalks and public spaces in Lyttelton, the group is also assisting the Make Pretoria Great Foundation, a recently established non-profit organisation focused on urban upliftment and creating cleaner, safer public environments.

Wesley said one of the organisation’s latest projects involves restoring the once well-known Waterfront area in the Centurion CBD.

He believes the initiative has not only improved cleanliness in the area but has also helped strengthen community spirit and pride among residents.

“It has brought many community members together, united by a shared desire to create change and make a difference. Some who cannot assist through physical work still contribute in their own way.”

One moment that particularly stood out for Wesley was the effort to restore electricity to residents in Turkoois Street after stolen electrical cables disrupted power supply in the area.

He explained that municipal pruning teams were unavailable until the following day, but trees had to be trimmed before overhead power lines could be reinstalled.

“After committing to residents that their electricity would be restored, I climbed into a cherry picker with a chainsaw and pruned the trees myself to make sure the work could continue,” he explained.

Looking ahead, Wesley hopes the initiative can eventually expand beyond Lyttelton and serve as a model for communities across Centurion and other parts of Pretoria.

He said the long-term vision is to establish a working blueprint through Community Upliftment Precincts, allowing communities to help maintain their own areas through agreements with the Tshwane metro.

Sharing a message with residents, Wesley encouraged community members to take pride in the spaces around them and get involved where they can.

“Be the change you want to see because it all starts with you,” he said.

“Our community’s public spaces reflect who we are. Taking ownership is not just about maintaining a physical location; it is about communities building a clean and safe environment for future generations. Don’t just live here, belong here.”

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