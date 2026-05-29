Deadly Plastic View fire leaves 13-year-old dead and scores homeless

A 13-year-old girl has died after a devastating fire swept through approximately 100 shacks at the Plastic View informal settlement in Moreleta Park late on Thursday night.

The girl’s body was discovered by firefighters during search and recovery operations after the blaze had been brought under control, while the child’s parents and younger sibling sustained burn injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson, Nana Radebe-Kgiba, they responded to a multiple shack fire incident at Plastic View Informal Settlement in Moreleta Park late on Thursday night.

“Emergency Services received the fire call shortly before midnight, and firefighting resources from Central, Silverton, Erasmuskloof and Mamelodi Fire Stations were immediately dispatched to the scene. Approximately 100 shacks were affected by the fire.’

She said firefighters worked tirelessly throughout the night to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further to nearby structures.

“During search and recovery operations conducted after the fire was extinguished, firefighters discovered the body of a 13-year-old girl in the area where the fire allegedly started.

“The girl was declared dead on the scene. The parents of the deceased girl and a younger sibling sustained burn injuries and were transported to a nearby medical facility.

“Preliminary information from the community indicates that the fire may have started from a leaking gas cylinder in the shack where the deceased girl was found.”

Radebe-Kgiba said Disaster Risk Management teams are currently on scene conducting mop-up operations, assessments and verifications to assist displaced families affected by the incident.

She added that the Disaster Risk Management is also consolidating efforts with other City departments and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to coordinate relief and support for displaced families.

“The City of Tshwane conveys its sincere condolences to the bereaved family and all residents affected by this tragic incident. Residents are urged to be vigilant and to immediately report any fire or rescue incident by calling 107 toll-free or alternatively calling 012 358 6300/6400.”

Also read: Child killed in devastating Plastic View fire

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.