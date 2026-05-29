Child killed in devastating Plastic View fire

A child was killed when a fire ripped through Plastic View informal settlement on Sunday night, marking the second deadly blaze in the community in less than a week.

According to Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit spokesperson Casper Visser, the fire was reported at around 20:00.

“Just after 20:00, we received a call for another fire at Plastic View informal settlement in the Moreleta Park area of Pretoria East.

“This comes just 4 days after the previous fire that destroyed 150 shacks and left one person deceased.

“On arrival, our members found a large section of the settlement well alight. Our members assisted City of Tshwane Firefighters who were attempting to contain the blaze.”

Visser said after several hours, the fire was contained and “damping down”, and search operations began.

“The body of a child was found with extensive burns and was pronounced deceased on arrival.”

He said another person sustained critical burn injuries, and the patient was transported by a private ambulance along with a mother and baby who suffered minor smoke inhalation but were in a stable condition.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

Thank you to Black Eagle EMS, Netcare911, Fedility SecureFire, City of Tshwane Emergency Services, Gauteng Emergency Medical Services, TMPD, SAPS and multiple private security services for assisting with the scene.”

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