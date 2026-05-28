Explosive device detonates inside Menlyn Woolworths

An explosive device detonated inside the Woolworths store at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre on Thursday morning, prompting a large police response and an ongoing investigation by the SAPS Bomb Disposal Unit.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the explosion happened during the early hours of Thursday morning.

“According to preliminary information, the store manager received a telephone call from personnel stationed at the store informing him of an explosion that occurred inside the premises at approximately 01:00. Emergency Response services were activated and responded immediately and cordoned off the scene.”

He said it is alleged that an unknown explosive device detonated on one of the store shelves.

“At the time of the incident, five packers were on duty inside the store. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

“Damage sustained was limited to food items and shelving inside the store.”

He furthermore said members attached to the SAPS Bomb Disposal Unit, K9 Unit, Crime Scene Management, as well as detectives, were on the scene processing evidence and following up on all possible leads as part of the ongoing investigation.

A case of contravention of the Explosives Act, Act 26 of 1956, Section 27(1)(c), has been registered for investigation.

“Police investigations are continuing.”

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