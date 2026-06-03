Suspicious ‘security’ car bust uncovers illegal firearms

A routine crime prevention operation by the TMPD Tactical Unit led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition in Ga-Rankuwa on June 1.

According to the TMPD, officers were conducting patrols along Molefe Makinta Road when they spotted a suspicious white Volkswagen Polo Vivo fitted with security company lights and stickers.

The vehicle’s appearance raised concerns among officers, who decided to stop and inspect it to verify whether it belonged to a legitimate security company.

During a thorough search of the vehicle, officers discovered two firearms for which the driver could not provide valid licences.

The weapons included a Norinco rifle with two magazines loaded with 38 rounds of ammunition and a 9mm Glock 17 pistol with a magazine containing 13 rounds of ammunition.

The suspect was immediately arrested and taken to a local police station, where he was detained on charges related to the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

He is expected to appear in court soon.

TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba praised the Tactical Unit officers for their vigilance and commitment to public safety.

“The successful arrest demonstrates the importance of proactive policing and the dedication of our officers in preventing crime before it occurs.

“The alertness displayed by the Tactical Unit members led to the removal of illegal firearms from our streets, which contributes significantly to the safety and security of Tshwane residents,” said Mahamba.

He added that the TMPD remains committed to intensifying crime prevention operations across the metro and urged residents to report any suspicious activities or vehicles to law enforcement authorities.

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