Man (69) arrested in Silverton as police disrupt CIT robbery plans

A suspected cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery plot was disrupted in Silverton after police arrested a 69-year-old man and recovered two stolen vehicles as well as suspected explosives during an intelligence-led operation.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko, police received information about a criminal group suspected of planning CIT robberies across Gauteng.

SAPS officers worked closely with Tshwane District Crime Intelligence as part of ongoing investigations. They were supported by the Gauteng Highway Patrol, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), and the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) Tshwane.

Sibeko said following further intelligence gathering, police traced the information to a property in Silverton, where an operational team was deployed.

“Upon searching the premises, officers recovered a Mercedes-Benz and a Toyota Fortuner, both fitted with false registration plates.”

She said police investigations revealed that the Mercedes-Benz had been reported stolen in the Villieria policing precinct, while the Toyota Fortuner was reported stolen in the Hartbeespoort policing area.

“During the search, officers also found a five-litre container filled with petrol inside the Mercedes-Benz,” Sibeko said.

Sibeko added that a further search of a white Toyota Quantum parked on the property led to the discovery of a bag containing suspected explosives, which was immediately seized and sent for forensic analysis.

Sibeko said preliminary investigations suggest that the recovered vehicles may have been linked to several CIT heists and attempted robberies across Gauteng.

“Including an attempted cash-in-transit robbery in Silverton on May 30,” she said.

The 69-year-old suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in court on charges relating to the possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles and possession of suspected explosives.

Sibeko said additional charges could be added as investigations continue.

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