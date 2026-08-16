Hermit crab accidentally taken to Gauteng gets special journey home

A tiny hermit crab that accidentally travelled from the Eastern Cape to Gauteng inside a shell collected by holidaymakers has been safely returned home after an unusual cross-country rescue effort.

According to the SPCA Randburg, the little crab, affectionately named Shell-vis Presley, was discovered after a family returned to Johannesburg from a holiday at Kidd’s Beach near East London.

The family had collected what they believed was an empty shell from the beach and unknowingly transported the tiny stowaway all the way to Gauteng.

It was only after arriving home that they discovered the shell was occupied.

The SPCA Randburg said the family contacted the organisation for assistance as soon as they realised what had happened.

“Not every rescue at the Randburg SPCA barks or meows… meet Shell-vis Presley!” the organisation said when it first shared the unusual rescue.

The SPCA said its team consulted wildlife experts to determine the safest course of action for the hermit crab.

Following advice from wildlife veterinarians, a temporary environment was created to ensure Shell-vis was properly cared for while arrangements were made to return him to Kidd’s Beach.

According to the SPCA, permission was obtained from conservation authorities and local government to return Shell-vis to the beach from which he had been removed.

Finding a way to transport the tiny crab from Gauteng back to the Eastern Cape, however, proved challenging.

A volunteer who lives at Kidd’s Beach offered to take Shell-vis home, but initial travel arrangements could not accommodate the unusual passenger.

The SPCA Randburg said Airlink and HOT 102.7 FM later stepped in to assist with getting Shell-vis back to the Eastern Cape.

“With the help of Airlink and HOT 102.7 FM, Shell-vis is on his way home,” the organisation said during his journey.

FlySafair also later reached out to the SPCA to offer assistance, but by then alternative arrangements had already been made.

Shell-vis subsequently arrived safely in the Eastern Cape and was returned to Kidd’s Beach.

“After an unexpected holiday in Johannesburg, our tiny celebrity Shell-vis Presley has officially been safely returned to Kidd’s Beach in the Eastern Cape, where he belongs,” the SPCA Randburg said.

The organisation thanked the family who initially contacted them, the wildlife veterinarians who guided his care, the volunteers involved in the journey and those who assisted with his transport home.

For the SPCA Randburg, the unusual rescue also carried an important message about the value of animal life.

“It may have been one tiny crab, but every animal life matters, no matter how small,” the organisation said.

After an accidental journey from the coast to Gauteng and back again, Shell-vis Presley is now safely home on the Eastern Cape coastline.

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