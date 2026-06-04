No arrests yet after farmer (69) shot dead in front of wife and brother

Police are still searching for the suspects responsible for the fatal shooting of a 69-year-old farmer during a robbery on a smallholding in the Kromdraai and Grootvlei area near Hammanskraal, where his wife and brother were forced to witness the attack.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said preliminary investigations indicate that three men gained access to the main house on the property, where the victim, Steven Struwig’s brother, had been sleeping.

The attackers allegedly tied him up and forced him to accompany them to the flat where Struwig and his wife lived.

The 69-year-old Struwig was shot shortly after opening the door to the flat where he and his wife lived, while the suspects allegedly stole household items and fled in his vehicle.

The suspects then loaded various household and garden items into a silver Volkswagen Passat, believed to be a 2005 model, which was parked outside the residence.

One suspect drove away in the vehicle, while the other two fled shortly afterwards. The vehicle reportedly belonged to Struwig.

Police in Hammanskraal have opened cases of murder and house robbery. No arrests have been made, and investigations are continuing.

Police have appealed to members of the public to come forward with any information that could assist in identifying and arresting the suspects.

Struwig’s wife and brother were severely traumatised by the ordeal.

Struwig was described as a loving and caring person who always had time for others and was always willing to help.

Meanwhile, farm-crime activist Petrus Phakamile Sitho has called for urgent intervention following the murder of Struwig.

Sitho said farmers and members of the community are expected to hold a large safety meeting on June 13, 2026, to discuss attacks and killings in the area.

He said he had written to the Minister of Police, asking him to attend the meeting and address the community’s concerns.

“When a farmer or farm worker is killed, no one in a high position wants to come. This time, the Minister of Police must come. We need answers,” Sitho said.

He added: “Enough is enough.”

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