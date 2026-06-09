Sewage overflows continue as contractor blamed for sewer damage

Residents in parts of Ward 46 are experiencing ongoing sewage overflows and blockages that have been linked to construction work along Lynnwood Road, with concerns growing over contamination of the Moreleta Spruit and the impact on surrounding communities.

Ward 46 councillor Pieter van Heerden said the problems began after contractors working on a road construction project allegedly damaged critical sewer infrastructure, including covering several manholes.

According to Van Heerden, the situation has escalated over recent months, resulting in repeated sewer blockages, overflowing manholes and sewage spills affecting residents and public spaces.

“We have had huge issues in Ward 46 with blocked sewers due to the contractor’s negligence, asphalting over manholes and missing manholes with blockages causing spills into residents’ homes,” he said.

He explained that the damage has had a knock-on effect on the wider sewer network, causing sewage to overflow into stormwater drains and eventually flow into the Moreleta Spruit.

He added that the problem is not limited to a single location. Because of multiple obstructions within the sewer line, sewage overflows continue to emerge at different points along the route.

Van Heerden said a full solution would require the reopening of all six manholes that were allegedly covered during construction.

He added that debris and rocks introduced into the system during the roadworks have further complicated the problem.

“The whole line needs to be cleaned because of the rocks and all the debris that got into the system during the works that were done.”

While residents have raised numerous complaints about the recurring sewage spills, Van Heerden said metro maintenance officials have generally responded when incidents are reported.

However, he believes municipal maintenance teams are being left to deal with a problem that originated from construction work.

“The contractor is the one who should be held responsible, but at the moment they are not coming to the party. They have just disappeared again. It’s really a big mess.”

According to Van Heerden, the effects of the sewage spills are being felt by residents living near the affected areas, particularly where sewage has overflowed into public spaces and stormwater systems.

He said at least one residential property and a nearby complex had recently been directly affected by sewage entering the premises.

“Beyond the immediate damage to properties, residents have also had to endure strong odours associated with the sewage spills. The smell is affecting people living close by. It is because of the blockages and the overflows,” he said.

Van Heerden warned that the contamination poses broader environmental and public health concerns, particularly as sewage continues to enter waterways.

He added that the matter now requires intervention at both political and administrative levels to ensure accountability and long-term repairs.

“The only thing we can do from our side as the ward councillor and residents’ association is to put the spotlight on it and make people aware of what is happening and why we have these problems.”

Lynnwood Road resident Gillian Bettini described the ongoing sewage crisis as severe, noting that multiple manholes are affected and presenting a serious health hazard.

While municipal workers previously cleared some blockages, Bettini said the issue has been displaced to other parts of the system.

“The rainfall exacerbates the problem, causing raw sewage to overflow onto pavements and the Moreleta Spruit, raising community fears over waterborne diseases like cholera,” she said.

Another homeowner reported that the sewage backed up directly into their property, calling the metro’s response a long, frustrating display of negligence.

According to the resident, municipal workers previously damaged a manhole, failed to repair it properly, and paved a cycle lane directly over it.

After it collapsed, persistent community pressure forced the metro to reopen and level it, though workers appeared to lack records of where the infrastructure was located.

The resident noted that at least six other manholes remain in a similar state of disrepair despite taxpayers funding the infrastructure.

Responding to Rekord’s enquiry, metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that the metro’s maintenance team had conducted an assessment and was currently working on site.

“The city’s maintenance team is currently on site attending to the matter,” said Mashigo.

However, Mashigo was unable to provide a confirmed number of sewer spills or blockages linked to the construction project.

He said these incidents are reported directly by community members to the maintenance depot and the records are managed through that reporting process.

Mashigo explained that any damage to municipal infrastructure falls under the oversight of the metro’s Maintenance Depot and that contractors remain accountable for rectifying defects under municipal supervision.

“Contractors are required to rectify any issues under the city’s supervision, and no private contractors are permitted to work independently on municipal infrastructure,” he said.

To prevent further contamination of the stormwater network and the Moreleta Spruit, Mashigo said the metro is currently focusing on clearing blocked sewer manholes and restoring proper flow within the system.

“Interventions currently underway include the unblocking of sewer manholes to prevent overflows and reduce the risk of sewage entering the stormwater system and the Moreleta Spruit.”

According to Mashigo, no timeline has yet been established for the complete repair and rehabilitation of the affected sewer infrastructure.

He said, however, the metro’s maintenance depot is actively working on site to resolve the issue and restore the infrastructure as quickly as possible.

Mashigo confirmed that no formal environmental assessment has yet been undertaken regarding sewage contamination of nearby water systems.

“Should the city’s ongoing assessments and investigations reveal the need for such a formal environmental assessment, the city will then conduct one,” he concluded.

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