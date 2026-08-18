Operation nabs three linked to bike thefts

Three suspects believed to be linked to a string of motorbike and bicycle thefts in the east of Pretoria were arrested following a high-speed pursuit during the early hours of August 16.

The arrests followed a co-ordinated operation involving local security companies, estate management and the police.

Bull Security spokesperson French Jooste said the operation began at 02:50 after information was received about a suspicious white bakkie driving through the Moreleta Park area.

“A passenger was seen checking residential gates. Local security teams immediately started monitoring the vehicle,” said Jooste.

He said specialised intelligence resources were used to verify the vehicle, which was subsequently linked to several open criminal cases across Pretoria.

“Additional support resources were immediately activated to assist with the operation.”

According to Jooste, the suspects attempted to evade security and law enforcement after realising they were being followed.

“When the suspects realised they were under surveillance, they fled the area, resulting in a pursuit along Delmas Road and Nelmapius Drive.”

He said responding security teams worked together with SAPS to bring the vehicle to a stop near the R21 intersection.

Jooste reported that several occupants abandoned the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot.

“Various suspects scattered in different directions in an attempt to evade arrest, but responding members pursued them and successfully apprehended three suspects, who were brought back to the scene.”

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a backpack containing suspected housebreaking implements, including bolt cutters, crowbars and screwdrivers, as well as electrical power tools.

“The recovery of these tools will form part of the ongoing investigation as authorities work to establish whether they were used in previous thefts,” said Jooste.

The three suspects were handed over to Lyttelton SAPS, where they were formally arrested and detained.

Jooste said investigations are continuing to determine whether the suspects can be linked to additional theft cases across the city.

Aris Ruyter, the chairperson of the Garsfontein CPF and member of Alpha Security Forum, urged community members not to leave their bicycles and motorbikes visible from the street.

“Even when they are behind a closed gate, they attract these criminals,” he added.

Ruyter urged residents to store bicycles or motorcycles inside a locked garage or secure storeroom wherever possible.

He offered the following safety tips:

For Bicycles:

Use a good-quality hardened chain or U-lock and secure the bicycle to a fixed object, rather than simply locking the wheel.

For higher-value bicycles, consider using two different types of locks. This makes a quick theft more difficult.

Record the bicycle’s make, model, colour and serial/frame number and keep photographs of it.

Consider concealing a GPS/Bluetooth tracking device on valuable bicycles.

Be careful about advertising expensive bicycles on social media together with information that could identify where you live.

For Motorcycles:

Park motorcycles inside a locked garage wherever possible and avoid leaving them visible from the street.

Use more than just the motorcycle’s steering lock. A quality disc lock, chain and fixed anchor point provide additional layers of protection.

Where possible, secure the motorcycle to something that can’t be easily lifted or moved.

Consider fitting an alarm and GPS tracking device.

Keep gates and garages closed, particularly when washing or working on motorcycles outside.

Watch for unfamiliar vehicles or people repeatedly driving past, stopping near properties or appearing to inspect gates.

Never leave keys or spare keys in easily accessible places near the garage or entrance.

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