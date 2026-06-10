Pretoria couple tied up as five suspects raid home

A Pretoria couple from East Lynne endured a terrifying ordeal after armed suspects broke into their home and held them hostage during a robbery in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, the incident occurred at about 00:30 on June 6 and was later reported to Villieria police.

“The 32-year-old homeowner was asleep when he was suddenly awakened by one of the intruders. The suspect allegedly forcefully turned him around, tied his hands and feet, and demanded the keys to his vehicle.”

Van Dyk said while the husband was held captive in the bedroom, his wife was taken to the baby’s room and ordered to remain there.

“She was allegedly threatened with being shot if she attempted to leave the room.

“The wife reported seeing three unknown African male suspects inside the house. Two of the men were armed with firearms while a third carried a knife.”

He said the wife further told police that an unknown coloured man and woman were also present.

Neither appeared to be armed. All five suspects were wearing balaclavas to conceal their identities.

The suspects allegedly ransacked the home before stealing several valuables, including an Ecco television set, a Huawei cellphone, a Samsung Galaxy cellphone, jewellery and the family’s white Chevrolet Aveo hatchback.

Van Dyk said the stolen items were loaded into the vehicle before the suspects fled the scene.

“After the robbers had left, the complainant managed to free himself and contact police.

“Fortunately, neither he nor his wife sustained any physical injuries during the incident, and no shots were fired.”

He added that the Crime Scene Management officers attended the scene to collect and process potential evidence.

“Police investigations are continuing.”

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