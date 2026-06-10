Local newsNews

Pretoria couple tied up as five suspects raid home

A Pretoria couple was left traumatised after five masked suspects stormed their home, tied up the husband and threatened to shoot his wife

6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Pretoria couple tied up as five suspects raid home
A Pretoria couple were tied up as five suspects raid home. Photo: GoogleMaps

A Pretoria couple from East Lynne endured a terrifying ordeal after armed suspects broke into their home and held them hostage during a robbery in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, the incident occurred at about 00:30 on June 6 and was later reported to Villieria police.

“The 32-year-old homeowner was asleep when he was suddenly awakened by one of the intruders. The suspect allegedly forcefully turned him around, tied his hands and feet, and demanded the keys to his vehicle.”

Van Dyk said while the husband was held captive in the bedroom, his wife was taken to the baby’s room and ordered to remain there.

“She was allegedly threatened with being shot if she attempted to leave the room.

“The wife reported seeing three unknown African male suspects inside the house. Two of the men were armed with firearms while a third carried a knife.”

He said the wife further told police that an unknown coloured man and woman were also present.

Neither appeared to be armed. All five suspects were wearing balaclavas to conceal their identities.

The suspects allegedly ransacked the home before stealing several valuables, including an Ecco television set, a Huawei cellphone, a Samsung Galaxy cellphone, jewellery and the family’s white Chevrolet Aveo hatchback.

Van Dyk said the stolen items were loaded into the vehicle before the suspects fled the scene.

“After the robbers had left, the complainant managed to free himself and contact police.

“Fortunately, neither he nor his wife sustained any physical injuries during the incident, and no shots were fired.”

He added that the Crime Scene Management officers attended the scene to collect and process potential evidence.

“Police investigations are continuing.”

Also read: VIDEO: Lion undergoes high-tech scan at Onderstepoort Veterinary Hospital

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Rekord in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button