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VIDEO: Lion undergoes high-tech scan at Onderstepoort Veterinary Hospital

A lion has become the latest wildlife patient at the Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital. Watch the video here.

6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
VIDEO: Lion undergoes high-tech scan at Onderstepoort Veterinary Hospital
A lion recently underwent a high-tech scan at the Onderstepoort Veterinary Hospital. Photo: Facebook/Onderstepoort Veterinary Hospital

A lion recently received specialist veterinary care at the Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital (OVAH) in Pretoria after being referred to the facility’s Wildlife Clinic for a comprehensive diagnostic work-up.

The majestic predator underwent an ultrasound examination and a computed tomography (CT) scan, allowing veterinary specialists to investigate its condition with some of the most advanced diagnostic equipment available.

According to OVAH, wildlife cases such as this play a vital role not only in treating animals but also in training future veterinarians and veterinary nurses.


“As a teaching hospital, cases like this do more than help our patients, where we strive to provide the best possible care — they help train the next generation of veterinarians and veterinary nurses,” the hospital said.

VIDEO: Lion undergoes high-tech scan at Onderstepoort Veterinary Hospital
VIDEO: Lion undergoes high-tech scan at Onderstepoort Veterinary Hospital

Students are allowed to work alongside experienced wildlife veterinarians, gaining valuable hands-on experience in wildlife medicine, diagnostics and conservation.

Watch the video here:

The hospital said every patient provides a learning opportunity, helping students develop the skills needed to care for South Africa’s diverse wildlife species in the future.

While the exact reason for the lion’s referral was not disclosed, advanced imaging procedures such as ultrasounds and CT scans are commonly used to diagnose injuries, illnesses and internal abnormalities that may not be visible through routine examinations.

The Wildlife Clinic at Onderstepoort regularly treats a variety of indigenous and exotic wildlife species, combining specialist veterinary care with practical training for students.

VIDEO: Lion undergoes high-tech scan at Onderstepoort Veterinary Hospital

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6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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